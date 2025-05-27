Summerland Action Festivals returns June 6-8, with free fun for entire family

Photo: Summerland Action Festival Totally Twain will cover all of Shania's hits.

The Town of Festivals will be rocking next weekend with—you guessed it—the festival of all festivals.

Get ready for a weekend of music, fun and celebration as the 43rd annual Summerland Action Festival returns June 6-8. The beloved three-day event in Summerland City Park is free to attend and offers an exciting mix of live entertainment, family activities, sports and community spirit.

“The community support there, it’s been such a great annual event that we’re now at 43 years,” organizer John Karroll says. “When you think of the history in the valley and Summerland, it’s a free family event over three days. When you think of all the cover charges you would have to pay or your gate costs, you can come to this and a family can enjoy the through all three days with all the entertainment and the beverages and the food and the kids’ area and the sporting events.

“I’ve been with it now for about 20 years, and it’s been a pleasure to be part of.”

This year’s festival embraces a celebration theme and features a dynamic musical lineup that includes international recording artists, top tribute acts and homegrown talent from across the Okanagan and B.C. Interior. Headliners include Bad Medicine, a Bon Jovi tribute, PWR/UP with their electrifying AC/DC set, and Totally Twain, Canada’s No. 1 Shania Twain tribute performer.

Photo: Summerland Action Festival The Giant's Head Run is another fun part of the weekend.

Audiences will also be treated to Juno Award winner Dave Nicol, the Bay Island All Stars, Instario, Cat Wells Blues Band, A.C.E., Wheel House, Moving Lines and A Man Named Sue, which is a tribute to Johnny Cash.

On Saturday night, the Kinsmen Concert and Dance brings the Party in the Park alive, featuring high-energy favourites from the Jack & Jill Band. That will be followed by a spectacular fireworks display.

A new addition to this year’s festivities is Emily McDonald’s School of Highland Dance, whose members will make their festival debut and should be a crowd favourite.

Beyond the music, the festival offers something for every member of the family. Attendees can enjoy a vibrant beverage garden, children’s fun zone, food and artisan vendors, pancake breakfasts, a 70-team baseball tournament, the Giants Head Run, and the thrilling Man of Steel Triathlon.

Sunday’s multi-church service, featuring the Hope Road Community Choir, adds a spiritual note to round out the weekend.

Attendees will enjoy easy parking, dedicated play zones for kids and a chance to meet the bands backstage.

“It’s just a great getaway for people to come out and enjoy,” Karroll says. “We get a lot of people from Vancouver, Vancouver Island, Alberta. To have the community, the fireworks … it just seems to work very well.

“It’s good quality family entertainment.”

And once the event comes to a conclusion, the focus will turn to the 44th annual event.

“As soon as we finish this year, people will be phoning about next year," Karroll says. "The popularity is there.”

More information can be found on the Summerland Action Festival website here. You can also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.