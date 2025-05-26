The Realm Kelowna sets itself apart with culture, top-of-the-line equipment

Photo: Contributed The gym offers top-notch equipment.

The name Realm represents a domain or space where everyone has the freedom to grow, transform and thrive—however that may look like for them.

The Realm Kelowna is a gym whose vision is to build a fitness community that breaks down intimidation, builds people up and helps them realize that fitness is not about perfection, but about progress and personal strength. It aims to transform lives—not just physically, but in confidence, mindset and lifestyle.

“If you’re looking for a gym that values quality over quantity, mindset over ego and effort over aesthetics, you’ll feel right at home,” The Realm owner Andy White says. “Our environment is intentionally designed with purpose. Every piece of equipment has been hand picked for performance, not just attraction.”

Going to the gym can be an intimidating or unpleasant task for some, as big personalities and clout seekers can dominate the space. That is not the case at Realm Fitness, where the vibe is so very different.

Photo: Contributed The Realm community has 24/7 access to the facility.

“Our culture is what sets us apart,” White says. “You’re not just another swipe at the front desk. There’s mutual respect here. People train hard, support harder, and challenge each other to be better—in and out of the gym.”

The gym, located at 201-2544 Enterprise Way, is designed with intention. The facility is outfitted with elite Panatta machines imported from Italy, which promote proper movement, maximize muscle engagement and elevate results. The environment is clean, focused and distraction-free, built for members who are serious about putting in the work.

The Realm, however, isn’t just for seasoned athletes. It’s for anyone ready to invest in their health, whether they’re brand new to fitness or coming back after time away. Newcomers are welcomed into a judgment-free space where encouragement and support are part of every workout.

The gym’s commitment to community goes beyond its walls. The Realm partners with local businesses to offer exclusive member perks, including discounts on supplements and boat rentals. The team also regularly shares member wins and behind-the-scenes moments on its social media channels, highlighting real people and their progress.

“At The Realm, you're not just another member. You’re part of a tight-knit crew,” manager Kayla Smart says. “People know your name. They notice when you don’t show up. They cheer when you hit that personal record. It’s a community built on mutual respect, effort and shared hunger.”

The Realm offers 24/7 access to members, who are able to enjoy competitive rates since the gym is locally owned and operated. It also makes The Realm more accessible for those looking to get started. The front desk is staffed from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and drop-in passes are available during those hours. Corporate memberships are also available.

The Realm has teamed up with Castanet on a contest, where the winner will receive a three-month membership. The contest is free to enter here.

