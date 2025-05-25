Otter Co-op introduces The PLUS Program to reward members even more

Photo: Contributed Everyone is greeted with smiles at Otter Co-op locations.

Shopping at Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor locations has always been beneficial for your wallet.

Now it’s even better.

Photo: Contributed The PLUS Program has many benefits.

Otter Co-op has introduced a new way to reward its members with exclusive perks and savings through its recently launched PLUS Program.

The program, which kicked off May 15, is designed to thank loyal members by offering a range of benefits across all Otter Co-op locations, from grocery discounts to future gas bar promotions. Participation in the PLUS Program is limited to members only, with more deals set to be rolled out throughout the summer.

To celebrate the launch, Otter Co-op is hosting a member-exclusive scratch and save event at its four food store locations in the Lower Mainland from May 15 to 31. Shoppers can save between 5% and 25% on non-sale food, hardware and fashion items. Some exclusions apply, including prescriptions, tobacco and gift cards.

Photo: Contributed Co-operative Coffee uses beans grown deep in the Amazon.

Otter Co-op did not forget about coffee drinkers when it came up with the PLUS Program. Starting May 25, members can enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee with any purchase at participating gas bar locations for a limited time. Whether they’re filling up their tank or grabbing a snack on the go, purchases now come with a freshly brewed bonus. The only exception is the Penticton Main Street location, which doesn’t currently serve coffee, but customers who make a purchase there can simply bring their receipt to another Otter Co-op gas bar on the same day to get their free cup of joe.

Otter Co-op serves Co-operative Coffee, offering a range of blends from smooth light roasts to dark brews. Their beans are ethically sourced from the Monte Verde Café Association, a collective of about 800 small farms nestled deep in the Amazon.

Co-op officials say this is just the beginning for the PLUS Program, with more member-only promotions expected in the coming months. Customers are encouraged to ask for details when in the store or visit the Otter Co-op website for more information.

Those who aren’t members yet are invited to join and take advantage of the new benefits.

Customers will be also able to enjoy a couple of sweet deals through the PLUS Program at Angry Otter Liquor stores, which can be found in Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton, Summerland, West Kelowna and Vernon. Corona 12-packs of cans or bottles can be had for $27.99 until Sept. 30, while Sneaky Weasel 15-packs are available for just $17.99 until the end of August. More deals will be arriving on June 1.

Photo: Contributed Otter Co-op's Fuel Good Day does plenty of good throughout B.C.

Finally, there are only a few days remaining for charities and non-profit organizations to apply to receive proceeds from this year’s Fuel Good Day.

The company holds Fuel Good Day every September, when it donates five cents from every litre of fuel sold at participating Otter Co-op gas bars. This year’s fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

Since its inception in 2017, Fuel Good Day has raised more than $3 million for more than 700 organizations across Western Canada.

Eligible applicants must be registered charities or non-profit organizations that align with Otter Co-op’s values and demonstrate the ability to promote and support the Fuel Good Day initiative across the trading area.

The deadline to apply to become a Fuel Good Day beneficiary is Wednesday, May 28 at 4 p.m., and the application form can be found here.

More information about Otter Co-op can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.