Voyager RV invites everyone to come see latest in recreation vehicles

Interest rates are down, the summer vacation period is about to start, and Voyager RV in Lake Country will be holding its 41st Anniversary Open House RV Sale next weekend.

What more do you need to convince yourself that now is the time to get that RV you’ve been dreaming about?

“All the stars are aligning right now, so the end of this month is going to be the time to make the move if someone’s in the market for an RV,” Voyager owner Jason Friesen says.

The anniversary sale will begin next Thursday (May 29) and run until Sunday, June 1. The promotional deals will take thousands of dollars off RV purchases, and there will be plenty of fun to be had as well.

There will be complimentary barbecue lunches on Friday (May 30) and Saturday (May 31), and all parts and accessories will be on sale at Voyager, which boasts one of the largest RV parts and accessories stores in the Okanagan. There will also be draws held in conjunction with some of their suppliers.

“We welcome anyone, even if they’re not really in the market to buy, just to come out and see what’s new and the latest and the greatest,” Friesen says.

People wait all year for the highly anticipated open house and sale, which Friesen says arrives at the perfect time.

“The end of May and early June is literally the prime time of this industry,” he says. “It’s a time where it would be easy to sit back and and just tell everyone that they cost what they cost.

“But we like to say hey, let’s bring everyone out while everything is busy and people are excited to camp, and then also give them the best offers at the time as well.”

The good news for buyers is the dealership is well-stocked. Voyager RV has plenty of lightweight, easy-towing units for customers with SUVs or smaller trucks but also carries fifth wheels, motorhomes and luxury models with all the comforts of home.

Friesen says more customers are opting for models that let them stay local, especially with rising interest in exploring closer to home.

“We’re seeing a new a new group of buyer coming into the market that wants to camp for the next two to three years in Canada,” he says. “And there’s no better place in the world to camp.”

Although the RV industry has faced challenges over the years, including supply chain issues and economic shifts, Friesen says it has remained resilient and nimble. Despite tariff talk that has dominated the headlines recently, the 2026 models that have already arrived are showing up with only the standard, year-over-year price increases.

And once next Thursday morning arrives, the prices will drop dramatically. Voyager’s sales representatives won’t get the details until the morning meeting on that day.

“The promo offer is pretty hard to pass up for the people who are in the market to buy an RV,” Friesen says.

More information about Voyager RV can be found on its website here.

