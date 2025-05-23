Ogloff Financial Services offers comprehensive financial planning in Grand Forks region

Photo: Contributed Robert Ogloff and his team deliver comprehensive financial planning.

Robert Ogloff has been serving the financial needs of Grand Forks since joining Sun Life in 1993.

Ogloff Financial Services offers a wide range of financial services, including planning, insurance and investments, specializing in holistic financial solutions.

The office’s approach goes beyond mere financial advice, however, as it engages deeply with community life, emphasizing philanthropy and local support.

“Giving back to the community and supporting the people who support us is a big, big thing,” the licensed advisor says.

Last fall the Ogloff team created the Valley Cornerstone Community Fund, a donor-advised fund where a portion of its profits are allocated to support local causes, particularly those benefiting children’s sports and activities.

“Children are near and dear,” Ogloff says, “and we want to make sure that if there’s any family struggling they could afford to send their kids to sports.”

Ogloff’s personal beliefs extend to his business, where he fosters a family-like atmosphere among his team. The office benefits from a vast Sun Life support network and advanced tools that enhance its service offerings, ensuring everyone in Grand Forks and surrounding area has access to top-tier financial resources.

The team at Ogloff Financial Services also includes Ogloff’s wife, Tamara, who is operations manager, Brenda Shione, who takes care of client services, and Kristy Newman, who manages reception and all tasks related to insurance.

Together, they deliver comprehensive financial planning, from initial assessments to intricate wealth and estate planning, all tailored to the needs of individuals, families and local businesses. Leading the way is Ogloff, who has more than 30 years of experience and a proven parent company in Sun Life behind him.

“A lot of times in a small town, people don’t think they have access to what someone like me can offer,” he says. “Being a certified financial planner, it starts with a financial plan, and then we’re able to go from there and do the business planning or do the planning for a couple that are starting to raise a small family.

“I deal with it all, from the people just starting out to successful businesses that need to transition to business succession planning and estate planning. The wealth planning is a huge part of my business, and having the products available that help clients grow their money but also provide them income in their retirement.”

The future looks bright for Ogloff Financial Services, which this summer will be rebranded to Valley Cornerstone Financial Services.

“The name Ogloff translates to cornerstone in Russian, and as I look to the future this rebranding represents both growth and the solid values I’ve built over the years,” Ogloff says. “We’ll keep the same trusted logo, but the new name will reflect a broader vision, focused on expanding and bringing in the right talent to join our team.”

Ogloff is also looking to add an associate to the team, which would result in even more Sun Life financial services for the community.

Ogloff can be reached via the Sun Life website here, via email at [email protected], by phone at (250) 442-3164 and is available for Zoom or in-person meetings.

If you are interested in learning more about a career with Sun Life, contact Craig Pelletier at [email protected].

Advisors and their corporations conduct insurance business through Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. Mutual fund business is done with your advisor through Sun Life Financial Investment Services (Canada) Inc.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.