Experience patio season at Quails’ Gate Winery

Photo: Contributed Quail's Gate offers guests unforgettable views of the estate and Okanagan Lake

As spring unfolds across the Okanagan Valley, Quails’ Gate Winery invites locals and visitors alike to celebrate the season with open-air experiences that blend natural beauty, exceptional wine, and inspired cuisine.

Photo: Contributed The Plume Tasting features wines from the winery’s newest collection, Plume.

Both the Old Vines Restaurant patio and the Tasting Room patio at Quails’ Gate are now open, offering guests unforgettable views of the estate and Okanagan Lake. Whether for a casual tasting or an elegant meal, patio seating is available by request and weather permitting.

This year, the winery introduces a new tasting experience designed for the curious palate. The Plume Tasting features wines from the winery’s newest collection, Plume, and includes the 2024 Rosé of Pinot Noir, 2024 Pinot Gris, 2024 Chenin Blanc, and 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon.

While the grapes were sourced from select vineyards in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia’s Similkameen Valley, each wine was carefully crafted onsite in West Kelowna by Quails’ Gate’s talented winemaking team.

Photo: Contributed Old Vines Restaurant offers a seasonally inspired menu designed to complement Quails’ Gate’s premium wines.

The result is a vibrant, terroir-driven collection that offers a fresh perspective on premium winemaking beyond the Okanagan. Reserve your Plume Tasting today.

For those looking to savour the full culinary expression of the region, Old Vines Restaurant offers a seasonally inspired menu designed to complement Quails’ Gate’s premium wines. From leisurely lunches and lively happy hours to elegant dinners, each visit promises a refined yet welcoming experience.

A current highlight is the Yarrow Farm Game Hen—served with herb gnocchi, sun dried olives, and pan jus—expertly paired with the 2021 Stewart Family Reserve Pinot Noir.

Throughout the month of June, $2 from every Game Hen sold will be donated to the BC Hospitality Foundation (BCHF), supporting hospitality workers across the province. Reserve your table at Old Vines Restaurant today.

Photo: Contributed The Market at Quails’ Gate is a seasonal wine country escape, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy the full portfolio of wines alongside locally sourced artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, freshly baked breads, and classic desserts.

The Market at Quails’ Gate is a seasonal wine country escape, offering guests the opportunity to enjoy the full portfolio of wines alongside locally sourced artisanal cheeses, charcuterie, freshly baked breads, and classic desserts. Ideal for casual visits, The Market also features the exclusive Field & Flight wine collection—a curated tasting flight of four signature wines crafted for the adventurous palate. Guests can choose to enjoy café-style food options on the go or settle into the outdoor picnic area for a relaxed al fresco experience, complete with featured wines by the glass. Learn more about The Market at Quails’ Gate.

As the warmer months return, Quails’ Gate Winery offers the perfect setting to slow down, savour the season, and take in the best of what the Okanagan has to offer.

Visit Quails’ Gate Winery today at 3303 Boucherie Road in West Kelowna or explore all of its exciting wine-country offerings at quailsgate.com.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.