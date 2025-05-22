Okanagan Fix Wings in Vernon provides elite aircraft maintenance

Contributed

Whether you're a private aircraft owner or part of a commercial fleet, there is a Transport Canada–approved team in Vernon that will keep you flying with confidence.

Okanagan Fix Wings has earned a reputation as a trusted name for quality, efficiency and professionalism since opening its hangar doors in 2019 when the husband-and-wife duo of Ryan and Holly Zaworski founded the company. It is an approved maintenance organization, meaning it can fix almost anything with wings.

“What that allows us to do is specialized maintenance, and it also allows us to work on commercial aircraft,” Ryan Zaworski says. “That sets us apart from a lot in the industry.”

Okanagan Fix Wings might look like a shop that specializes in corporate jets—and it certainly sees its fair share—but the team offers much more. Currently in the process of becoming an official Textron Aviation field service facility, Okanagan Fix Wings is preparing to offer better support for Cessna and Beechcraft aircraft. Led by Ryan Zaworski, the experienced team provides expert maintenance, inspections, troubleshooting, pre-purchase consultations, aircraft management and defect rectification for private and commercial aircraft owners across the Okanagan and beyond.

Photo: Okanagan Fix Wings The shop fixes all kinds of aircraft, including Cessnas.

The company’s facility is designed to be as efficient and welcoming as it is technically capable. Precision tools are fully calibrated and traceable to national standards, the proper equipment is always on hand, and the hangar itself is clean and organized.

“We pride ourselves in doing things fairly quickly as well,” Zaworski says. “I can’t think of any deadline we haven’t made—other than parts availability or something along those lines holding it up. We’re fast. You hear lots of horror stories out there with airplanes going in for maintenance and not leaving on time.”

Okanagan Fix Wings is also mindful of the financial pressures aircraft owners face, especially in today’s economy. Its tiered billing structure reflects that, ensuring that someone bringing in a single-engine Cessna isn’t paying the same rates as a corporate jet owner. Clients are also fully in control of their aircraft’s care.

“The owner is in the driver’s seat,” Zaworski says. “He or she decides what gets done to the airplane, and we’re here to accommodate. That’s it. If they want an inspection done, we give them a report. And defects and rectifications get quoted on and approved prior to rectifications.”

Behind the scenes, production manager Chad Roberts keeps operations running smoothly, supported by a skilled team of aircraft maintenance engineers and apprentice AMEs. This hands-on, collaborative environment fosters mentorship and knowledge sharing, helping to build the next generation of aviation technicians while delivering consistent, high-quality results for every client.

As a smaller airport, Vernon offers a friendly and uncomplicated destination for aircraft maintenance. Anyone who flies up from the Lower Mainland, for instance, will find a clean, friendly and welcoming space for their aircraft at Vernon Regional Airport.

“Their plane will be in safe and sound in our hands until they come and get it again or or arrange a ride to come pick it up,” Zaworski says. “There’s also lots of amenities around to go do while the plane’s here for maintenance.”

To see more of what Okanagan Fix Wings does on a daily basis, follow its Instagram account here. For service inquiries, give the office a call at 250-308-9996 or send an email to [email protected]. More information can also be found on its website here.

Photo: Okanagan Fix Wings The Okanagan Fix Wings shop is clean and welcoming.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.