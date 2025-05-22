Why year-round tree care matters more than ever

Photo: Bartlett Tree Experts Year-round tree care is important to maintain the health of your trees.

If your trees and shrubs look a little less vibrant each year, it’s not your imagination.

The Okanagan’s changing climate is placing more pressure on our landscapes. With hotter summers, less predictable rainfall, and ongoing drought conditions, trees (including fruit trees) and shrubs are being pushed outside their comfort zone.

When trees are stressed by heat and lack of water, their natural defences weaken. That makes them more vulnerable to pests, such as borers and mites, as well as wilt and scab diseases, and crown dieback.

What starts as drought stress can quickly become an infestation or safety risk if left unchecked.

There are warning signs if you know what to look for:

• Wilting, browning or early leaf drop

• Dead or thinning branches

• Cracks in the trunk or peeling bark

• Visible pests or insect damage

• Mushrooms or fungal growth on the trunk or near the roots

These issues often go unnoticed until damage is advanced. An ISA-certified Bartlett Tree Experts arborist can spot the early signs and recommend steps to help your trees adapt and recover.

Healthy trees and shrubs start below the surface. When soil is compacted or lacking nutrients, roots can’t function properly. Improving soil health and stimulating root growth creates a stronger foundation, helping trees and shrubs better withstand drought, pests, and other environmental stressors. Even mature trees benefit from proactive soil care that supports long-term vitality.

Since these kinds of issues often aren’t visible to the untrained eye, it helps to have an expert involved. When a Bartlett arborist representative visits for a free tree and shrub care assessment, you get expert eyes on your property to identify risks and recommend what’s needed for healthy, beautiful trees and shrubs year-round in the Okanagan.

Call for a free appointment and estimate, 1-877-227-8538 or visit them at bartlett.com.

The friendly, knowledgeable staff at Bartlett are always happy to talk about trees.

