Challenge accepted: UBCO students present solutions through capstone course

Photo: District of Lake Country UBCO capstone students present their findings to District of Lake Country council on April 1.

Students at UBC Okanagan’s faculty of management are making a meaningful difference in local communities, and the business school is encouraging more groups, businesses and organizations to take advantage of UBCO student expertise.

UBCO faculty of management's undergraduate business capstone course is for fourth-year students who are paired with an organization from the community. The goal? To help solve whatever needs solving.

A recent shining example comes from a road safety initiative in Lake Country, where four students worked with a grassroots group called Safety Awareness Friends & Residents, or SAFR, as well as Interior Health and the District of Lake Country. The residents wanted to feel safer using roads in their community, so the students—Jessica Stirling, Jacob Baycroft, Wasy Sami and Xingjian Li—got to work.

They surveyed 250 residents, analyzed the results along with reams of other data, and presented their findings and recommendations directly to District of Lake Country council.

One of the tangible results to come out of the SAFR capstone project is Lake Country’s Road Safety Awareness Week, which will start later this month with a focus on drivers, youth and school safety, pedestrians, new drivers, seniors and cyclists.

Marie Molloy, who is one of the founding SAFR members, was not hesitant to give the capstone program a chance. SAFR was brand new and had no budget or presence in the community.

“A lot of places might be reluctant to do that, but for me it was a natural that the university is a place that has research, which can be very helpful and influential and a great resource to organizations and communities,” Molloy says.

“It was very exciting. I enjoy working with students because they’ve got great energy, they’re positive, creative, and they want to try out new things. So they brought some ideas to the table that were not necessarily ones that people in our group would come up with. They’re also very capable of navigating all the technology.”

The four students not only successfully presented their survey findings to the District of Lake Country council meeting on April 1, but they also created social media posts that will be shared with the community during Road Safety Awareness Week. That’s because one of the survey findings was 70% of respondents prefer to receive road safety information via social media.

“That was more than SAFR ever imagined we could accomplish within such a short period of time in terms of raising awareness, engaging the community and getting some key power brokers at the table,” Molloy says. “The UBC students were instrumental in helping us do all that. Rather than a bunch of taxpayers standing up at a meeting and saying we want to feel safer on our roads, you had these students who were the next generation. So everybody is supportive and positive, and they have a natural influence there that we did not.”

UBC faculty of management's fourth-year students are trained across disciplines like marketing, strategy, operations and HR, giving them the tools to tackle a wide range of real-world challenges. As the faculty transitions from offering a bachelor of management to a bachelor of commerce, the students’ well-rounded education makes them even more well equipped to assess problems and offer valuable solutions.

Business, non-profits and organizations are encouraged to reach out to the UBC faculty of management capstone course via email at [email protected]. More information about the program can be found on the UBCO website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.