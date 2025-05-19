Haute House Design boasts beautiful window coverings to keep your home cool

Photo: Haute House Design Keep the searing Okanagan heat out of your home in style.

Haute House Design is exactly what homes need to not become a hot house.

Okanagan homeowners love big windows, because the views are spectacular. However, unless they have the proper coverings, a home can really bake in the hot, hot sun.

That is where Haute House Design enters the picture. The Penticton business has been specializing in window coverings for nearly 25 years, and it leads the way when it comes to providing comfort, beauty and convenience.

Too much direct sunlight can wash out a room, damage furniture and affect digital screens. It can also take a toll on our well-being. With that in mind, Haute House Design works with clients to strike a perfect balance between natural light and comfort.

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Owner Nadine Alleyn, along with window covering specialists Laurie Schneider and Kellie Wesley.

“We walk our clients through the pros and cons of different window covering options and how we can help them create a really comfortable and happy living space,” Haute House Design owner Nadine Alleyn says. “Our clients often don't realize how much the uncontrolled light was affecting their room without any window coverings.”

Motorization is increasingly popular, with a wide range of options available. From simple push-button wands to advanced lithium-ion rechargeable battery motors, there’s a level of automation for nearly every budget, and it’s becoming more affordable all the time. Some systems are even solar-charged, while others can be hardwired and integrated into home automation systems like Control4, Lutron or Crestron.

Mobile apps allow users to set their window coverings to rise with the sun or automatically shade west-facing rooms during peak heat.

“Manufacturers have gotten to the point where the technology and engineering on the solar charged motors are so good that they don't even have to be sunny all the time to recharge them,” Alleyn says.

The team also works closely with the building and design community through their sister company, Niche Concealment Systems, which specializes in hidden enclosures that allow blinds to disappear into ceilings or walls.

“It’s very clean and sleek. You don’t see any of the internal workings,” Alleyn says. “You don’t see the wires, you don’t see the headrail, you don’t see any brackets, and it allows bigger views through more unobstructed glass.”

Haute House Design also specializes in outdoor coverings for decks and patios thanks to MagnaTracks. It’s a Canadian-made product that has exceeded expectations and can withstand winds up to 120 km/h. MagnaTracks uses a floating tension system that self-corrects if displaced, eliminating common zipper issues and making it the top-rated exterior shade solution in the world.

“It is a very serious system,” Alleyn says. “It is very strong, and we were so impressed that it could withstand the Okanagan wind.”

The system blocks harsh sunlight, reduces heat, stops wind, keeps bugs out and can be seen through during the day.. It’s become a game-changer for homeowners looking to extend their outdoor living space.

“It can really extend your living space and increase your usable square footage by quite a bit,” Alleyn says.

Anyone interested in taking their window coverings to a new level of comfort and elegance is invited to give Alleyn a call at 250-770-1033. More information about Haute House Design can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed MagnaTracks is an elite outdoor system.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.