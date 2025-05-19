HomeWright offers decades of home inspection and trades knowledge

Photo: Contributed Before and after photos of HomeWright's exceptional work.

He has more than 50 years of experience in the trades and home inspection industry.

She is a management graduate from UBC Okanagan and knows how to run a business.

Together, they have created HomeWright, a new Kelowna company that offers expert-level renovations, home maintenance and property assessments.

Co-founded by Gordon McIntyre, a licensed home inspector in both B.C. and Alberta, and Sonya Khrapova, a UBC Okanagan management graduate, HomeWright is quickly establishing a reputation for quality, dependability and knowledge. The duo has something special to offer.

“What we have over the majority of companies here is so much expertise and knowledge,” Khrapova says. “We’re able to oversee all the trades and all the work that needs to be done.”

McIntyre has more than 25 years in the home inspection industry and a Red Seal in carpentry. He’s also trained in power engineering and safety management. His ability to diagnose issues across multiple trades and recommend targeted improvements gives clients a distinct edge, whether they’re selling their home, managing a rental or just want peace of mind while travelling.

“I’ve been in the building trades for 50 years,” McIntyre says. “I’ve done a lot of fairly major stuff through that career. That gives us a bit of an advantage.”

Photo: Contributed HomeWright owners Sonya Khrapova and Gordon McIntyre.

HomeWright, which is best described as a “home doctor,” offers a wide range of services, including painting, minor repairs and landscaping to deeper renovations and maintenance planning. If the job exceeds their in-house capacity, they know the right subcontractors to call. Their goal is to be the one-stop solution for homeowners, travellers and landlords alike.

“We are a home improvement company, a home upgrade company and also a home maintenance company,” Khrapova says. “So everything that has to do with homes, we can take care of it.”

HomeWright also offers home check-ins, for snowbirds and frequent travellers, that meet insurance requirements. That includes walkthroughs to ensure everything is operating properly as well as preventative measures to avoid costly damage. McIntyre points out that failing to meet insurance conditions could leave owners exposed if disaster strikes.

“If you’re away for a month, it’s going to cause a huge problem when you get back,” he says.

The team also works closely with real estate agents and sellers to improve a home’s appeal before it hits the market.

“We can do those specific renovations that will increase the value of the house and make it sell faster,” McIntyre says. “Being a home inspector for so many years, you learn what it takes to make a house appear better than other houses. And when there’s so many houses on the market, you’re in competition with everybody else.

“If you have pink walls in your house and somebody has a neutral tone, they’re buying the neutral tone. We can make those specific and targeted upgrades to improve the chances of success.”

HomeWright’s services are also helping local seniors stay in their homes longer with thoughtful accessibility upgrades. From grab bars to toilet aids, the company helps people age in place with dignity and safety.

“You want to know that you’re paying money to somebody that actually knows what they’re doing,” Khrapova says. “That’s us.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.