Midtown is Kelowna's newest hot spot for real estate investment

Photo: Contributed Collina homes start at $279,900.

A new residential community in Midtown Kelowna is focusing on first-time homebuyers, downsizers and investors, with studio to two-bedroom plus flex homes starting from $279,900.

Centrally located, Collina is just steps away from Orchard Park Shopping Centre and Mission Creek Park, with a 10-minute drive to downtown and 15 minutes to the UBCO campus and the airport.

Designed to be a comfortable fit for any stage of life, the building offers a broad array of floor plans with private outdoor spaces to suit a wide range of homeowners. Residents will find a complete package of lifestyle amenities that keep personal monthly expenses and building maintenance costs low. Featured amenities include a full training fitness centre, a yoga and stretch studio, a modern co-working office, a DIY workshop, and wash stations for bikes and dogs.

A sense of community is encouraged with indoor and outdoor social spaces like a social kitchen and lounge, sports simulator and games room, and outdoor gathering and recreational areas with BBQs and outdoor dining, reading nooks and games.

Photo: Contributed A rendering of kitchen finishes in the Chenille colour palette.

“Collina checks the boxes for a lot of buyers,” says Paige Monkman with Ace Project Marketing Group, which is representing the project. “The midtown location is appealing because of its proximity to urban services and the park, and the neighbourhood is transit-friendly and a high-growth area. Buyers can expect to see an increase in value and solid return on investment starting from the day of delivery.”

Pre-launch selections are now available for those registered with Collina, prior to sales opening to the public on May 21.

“We anticipate seeing many floor plan options selling out quickly. We encourage people to come by the Presentation Centre or register now to participate in the early selection process and take advantage of first access to homes,” Monkman says.

The presentation centre, which features two full-sized show suites, is open from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, with an exterior entrance next to Sport Chek at Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

To learn more about Collina, connect with a sales advisor, or register for priority access, by visiting its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.