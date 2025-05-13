Kelowna, Lake Country homes lead prize packages in 2025 Hometown Heroes Lottery

The Okanagan is already beautiful.

Two luxury houses, which are Grand Prize options in the recently launched 2025 Hometown Heroes Lottery, make the valley sparkle even more—and you could end up living in one of them if the stars align.

Stunning homes in Kelowna and Lake Country are up for grabs in this year’s lottery, which supports VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters' Burn Fund.

This year’s Kelowna prize package, located at 1062 Emslie St., features a stunning, 3,378 square-foot home that includes three spacious bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. And that’s not all. The package also boasts over $60,000 in furnishings, an in-ground pool, a 2025 Honda Ridgeline Trailsport, a 2025 BMW, a two-person fitness membership, an $800 fitness gift card and a whopping $340,000 in cash.

If lakeside living is more your style, the Lake Country package delivers a perfect blend of luxury and recreation. Located at 9201 Okanagan Centre Rd. West, this 2,897-square-foot home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. The winner will also receive $40,000 in home furnishings, $25,000 in travel gift cards, a 2025 ATX 22 Type-S boat, a 2025 Ford F-150 Lightning Crew Cab, a one-year gym membership for two, an $800 fitness gift card and $750,000 in tax-free cash. This grand prize delivers both relaxation and adventure in one of B.C.’s most desirable regions.

This year’s lottery offers 10 Grand Prize choices in all, including two homes in Vancouver, one each in South Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Courtenay and Sooke, or a cash option of $2.2 million. All grand prize packages are valued at over $2.5 million. There are an additional 2,731 prizes to be won overall, worth over $3.2 million, and that includes 51 Early Bird prizes totalling over $160,000.

First up, however, are Bonus Prizes that will be awarded to those who buy their tickets early. The deadline for the Welcome Bonus is midnight this Friday (May 16), and one winner will score either a 2025 Hyundai Kona Essential FWD, a $25,000 Travel Best Bets gift card plus $5,000 cash, or $25,000 cash. Another two winners will pocket $5,000 in travel gift cards or $4,000 cash. The Heroes Bonus deadline is May 30, and the Summer Bonus deadline is June 13.

The Early Bird draw, whose deadline is June 26, includes a choice between a 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E paired with a 2025 Honda Prologue EX, a $130,000 Travel Best Bets vacation package, or $125,000 in cash. Fifty additional Early Bird winners will each receive $500 in cash.

Additional chances to win are available through the Daily Cash PLUS game and the 50/50 PLUS draw. Last year’s 50/50 jackpot winner took home more than $1 million.

Funds raised through the Hometown Heroes Lottery benefit the VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation and the BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund. Ticket purchases help ensure patients across B.C. have access to cutting-edge treatments, state-of-the-art equipment and innovative research. They also support vital recovery and prevention initiatives for burn survivors and fire fighters, including the Home Away program, which provides accommodations near Vancouver General Hospital, and Burn Camp, which offers young burn survivors a safe and empowering space to heal.

“These proceeds enable life-changing initiatives that address both the physical and emotional recovery of burn survivors, helping them rebuild their lives with confidence and support,” BC Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund executive director Jeff Sauvé says. “This impact is only possible thanks to the generosity of British Columbians. Every ticket purchased is a step toward providing burn survivors with the best possible chance for a full recovery, and for that, we are deeply grateful.”

Tickets are on sale until midnight, July 10, 2025, or until they sell out. British Columbians can purchase tickets online at www.heroeslottery.com, by phone at 604-648-4376 or 1-866-597-4376, or in person at any London Drugs location across the province.

