Electrified Motorsports and Equipment holding grand opening Friday in Kelowna

If you think you have a cool golf cart now, just wait until Electrified Motorsports and Equipment gets ahold of it.

The new Kelowna company, which will officially open to the public this Friday (May 16), specializes in luxury golf cart sales, golf cart service and electric tools and equipment. However, it can also personalize your ride to make you stand out among the rest or to make it so comfortable you will never want to drive your regular vehicle again.

“Wheels, lift kits, steering wheels, sound bars, spiked lug nuts …,” Electrified co-owner Justin Belway says. “People like to make it their own, and we want to help them do that as best we can. We’ve got a pretty diverse offering there.”

Electrified Motorsports and Equipment works hand in hand with Modz, which is a leader in golf cart customization. Whether you’re upgrading wheels, chargers, seats or tops, every Modz product is rigorously tested at their retail locations to ensure top performance. One of the most popular upgrades these days, according to Belway, is custom seats, allowing owners to pick their material and stitch pattern.

If you don’t want to put spiked lug nuts on your cart, you can trust Electrified Motorsports and Equipment to fix anything that ails every make and model of electric golf cart. The company, whose home base is 104-815 Vaughan Ave., in downtown Kelowna, does service calls from the Shuswap all the way down to Osoyoos.

In addition to everything golf carts, Electrified is also bringing cutting-edge electric outdoor power equipment to the Okanagan and beyond through Greenworks Commercial. The lineup includes powerful tools for both residential and commercial use—designed to replace gas equipment without sacrificing performance. Greenworks offers a cleaner, more powerful alternative to gas-powered tools, and designs and manufactures more than 80% of its components in house, including batteries, motors and control systems.

“The fact they make their own batteries is a big plus, because their battery warranty is second to none,” Belway says. “They actually are made to last with a warranty of five to seven years.”

Designed with the Canadian landscape in mind, the Greenworks ZT Mower, for example, delivers the equivalent power of a 65-horsepower gas engine and can cut at speeds up to 25 km/h. It runs up to eight hours and covers as much as 21 acres on a single charge—without noise, fumes or the high maintenance costs of traditional equipment.

To celebrate EME’s opening on Friday, Greenworks is offering 10% off all ride-on or stand-on mowers, and 20% off all handheld tools. Plus, qualifying purchases will receive a free battery or a bonus handheld tool, and contractors can apply for financing as low as 0% for 60 months on approved credit.

EME’s product lineup also includes electric utility and fleet vehicles from Waev Inc., which produces the iconic GEM cars. The offerings include Taylor-Dunn equipment for large industrial settings as well as Tiger electric tow tractors for airports, where gas-powered vehicles still dominate.

One of the more exciting new brands Electrified Motorsports is partnering with is Canadian dirt bike manufacturer Armstrong EV. Produced in Rocky Mountain House, Alta., these are true off-road dirt bikes—not the typical overpowered electric mountain bikes that have become popular in recent years. With a programmable power output equivalent to anywhere from an 80-450cc gas engine, there is no shortage of acceleration and power, with top speeds of over 110 km/h. The company will also be bringing in youth and kids' bikes from Spanish manufacturer Torrot to round out its initial powersports offering. Demos will be on hand Friday, with initial orders expected to arrive early in June.

And as always, Electrified Motorsports and Equipment is the Okanagan home of Garia, the world’s most luxurious golf cart brand. The Vaughan Avenue location recently received its Garia demo model and is encouraging everyone to come and take a look at what all the fuss is about when the doors swing open on Friday. The grand opening celebration will take place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

More information about Electrified Motorsports and Equipment can be found on its website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.