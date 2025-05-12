Kelowna's Tutt Street Optometry locally owned, deeply committed to eye care

Photo: Facebook The optometrists at Tutt Street Optometry.

Tutt Street Optometry has been a cornerstone of eye care in Kelowna for nearly four decades, and its passion for improvement never ends.

Locally owned and operated since 1987, the clinic has grown to become the region’s largest optometry practice. It is home to 21 staff members, including eight optometrists, committed to high-quality, evidence-based care.

"As a locally owned clinic, we take great pride in delivering high-quality, personalized eye care,” Dr. Katelyn Simair says. “We’re deeply grateful for the trust our community has placed in us. Just as people carefully choose where they shop, they also choose who they trust with their health. It’s a privilege to be that choice, and we take the responsibility of caring for their vision very seriously.”

The rest of the province is taking notice, too. Reagan Dozois, an optometric assistant who has been with Tutt Street Optometry for 17 years, was recently named Optometric Assistant of the Year by the BC Doctors of Optometry Association. Dr. Stacey Grimes says Dozois goes above and beyond for the clinic’s patients, and brings passion, energy and friendliness to work every single day.

“It means so much to me to have been honoured with the award for optometric assistant of the year,” Dozois says. “For 17 years I’ve been proud to share patient care with our amazing doctors and my dedicated colleagues. In many ways it has felt like family. I take immense pride in caring for our patients. I love connecting and laughing with them, problem solving and making their time here memorable.

Photo: Contributed Raegan Dozois was named B.C.'s top optometric assistant.

“Being nominated by our optometrists for this award was incredible validation for all the hard work and commitment I’ve invested in our practice. I look forward to continue making a difference in the lives of our patients.”

Dozois is one of many examples of excellence that can be found at Tutt Street Optometry, which puts an emphasis on advanced technology, compassionate care, environmental sustainability and philanthropy.

The clinic boasts top-of-the-line equipment for early diagnosis and management of all ocular disease, including glaucoma and macular degeneration, and has recently introduced new dry eye treatment technology.

“We offer various treatments for dry eye, including ILux and more recently Jett Plasma Pen, which help to treat Meibomian gland dysfunction—a common cause of dry eyes linked to screen time, contact lens wear, hormonal changes, certain medications and medical conditions,” Dr. Tricia Rychjohn says.

As for sustainability efforts, Tutt Street Optometry runs a contact lens recycling program through a partnership with Bausch & Lomb, collecting not just lenses, but also blister packs and foil. Last year, the clinic ranked eighth nationally for the most recycled material. On Friday, May 30, the clinic and contact lens manufacturer Alcon will get together and clean up City Park beach downtown. At the event, they will be a raffling a year’s supply of contact lenses and two Tommy Bahama beach chairs. The public is invited to join in.

Tutt Street Optometry is making eye care more accessible for young families by offering comprehensive eye exams for kindergarten-aged children at no cost to parents, with the help of B.C.’s Medical Services Plan. The exams incorporate a variety of technology to ensure accurate assessments, even for nonverbal patients. For kids 12 and under, the clinic also provides complimentary basic lenses with the purchase of children’s frames, helping ease the financial burden of early vision care.

Beyond Kelowna, Tutt Street Optometry’s impact reaches across B.C. and around the world. Two of the clinic’s optometrists participate in the Children’s Low Vision Project of B.C., while others have travelled this year to Cambodia and the Amazon on volunteer outreach trips to deliver vital eye care in underserved regions.

“All of our optometrists have big hearts for the community and for providing high quality eye care,” Dr. Dave Grimes says.

Add it all up, and there is no reason why you shouldn’t go to Tutt Street Optometry for your next eye exam. May is Vision Health Month, and Dr. Kimberly Bernot encourages people not to delay their eye exams.

“One of the most important reasons to have your eyes checked, even if you don’t need glasses, is because many eye diseases like glaucoma and macular degeneration have no symptoms in the early stages,” Dr. Bernot says. “So early detection and prevention are key for your long-term eye health."

Make your appointment and learn more about Tutt Street Optometry on its website here.

Photo: Contributed Tutt Street Optometry is located at 2918 Tutt St. in Kelowna.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.