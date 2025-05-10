580 Commonage homes in Vernon are ones people can afford

Photo: Contributed Kerkhoff Develop-Build is leading the way with 580 Commonage.

Vernon’s growth and economic stability depends on having houses for people to live in, so they can work and build their lives there. This need is the motivation behind a proposal to build a community of new, attainably priced homes on a portion of Vernon’s Commonage.

Local residents are invited to an open house on Wednesday (May 14) in Vernon to find out about a plan proposed by Kerkhoff Develop-Build for a new community of small but beautiful homes that also aims to be a catalyst for growth and provide significant social and economic benefits for Vernon.

A shortage of attainable, for-purchase housing in Vernon has young, skilled people drifting away from families in increasing numbers to find work and homes in more affordable B.C. communities, or even other provinces.

The 580 Commonage project represents a departure from big lots and large unaffordable homes. Instead, the proposal calls for attainably priced homes in a natural setting that is the epitome of natural Okanagan living.

For Vernon’s teachers, health-care workers, first responders and others who work in businesses, retail and offices, the plan represents a realistic new option to buy a home at paycheque-friendly prices in a natural setting, rather than in the central part of the city. There is also the potential to allocate a portion of the new homes for some essential worker groups.

The plan includes 1,800 attainably priced homes that “lightly touch” the land. The new neighbourhoods will follow the natural topography to minimize excessive grading and preserve the existing Commonage landscape.

These homes will generate both direct and indirect jobs across various sectors during construction and operation. In the long term, providing attainable homes will help businesses attract and retain employees, support the local labour market and stimulate economic growth. It will also make Vernon a more attractive place for new businesses to open, leading to increased investment and economic activity.

Housing affordability is only but part of the story.

Community and social benefits

580 Commonage aims to cultivate a strong sense of community and enhance the overall quality of life for residents. Centred by a vibrant village hub with amenities like a community centre, child-care facilities, a pub and retail shops, the homes will be placed in the existing natural setting to capitalize on views, complement the natural features of the Commonage and avoid unnecessary disruption to the land.

“Our process for developing the plan was guided by a clear commitment to balance environmental and recreational considerations with the need for attainable homes,” says Leonard Kerkhoff, president and CEO of Kerkhoff Develop-Build. “Two thirds of the property is to be conserved and protected from future development, with a substantial portion gifted to the public as a community park of approximately 120 hectares. This ensures long-term protection of valuable ecosystems and provides recreational amenities for residents and visitors.”

580 Commonage will be a sustainable and livable community that benefits residents with minimal disturbance to significant natural systems. An interconnected network of wildlife corridors will be provided to secure terrestrial and aquatic habitats.

For residents and visitors, a variety of recreational amenities will be available within walking distance of the new homes, with the community park, village hub, housing clusters and natural areas linked by a pedestrian and cycle pathway network. Infrastructure to be installed includes upgrades to Commonage Road, a new water system that will also increase water pressure for surrounding residents and additional on-site water reservoirs to enhance fire emergency preparedness.

The 580 Commonage proposal was presented to Vernon City Council in February, and Kerkhoff Develop-Build has entered a public engagement phase to learn more from residents about Vernon’s housing needs and to gather input about the plan.

Vernon residents are invited to visit 580Commonage.ca to comment on the project.

The public is also invited to the open house to see project plans on Wednesday, May 14, at Vernon Recreation Centre Auditorium from 3-8 p.m. Watch 580Commonage.ca for details and updates.

