YMCA wants early childhood educators to explore benefits of working in South Okanagan

Those who have early childhood education certification are encouraged to come out next week and see the many outstanding benefits that come with a career at YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

The organization will be holding a Day of Hiring next Thursday (May 15) at Uplands YMCA Child Care Centre in Penticton. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and is primarily for those who are ECE certified, although anyone interested in joining the field is invited to attend as well.

It's the perfect time of year to be having such an event, too, as today (May 9) is Child Care Provider Appreciation Day and May is Child Care Month.

“I don’t know if individuals fully understand what an amazing culture the Y has to offer, along with paid training opportunities, time off the floor, advancement opportunities and amazing benefits,” Penticton YMCAs senior manager of child care Cynthia Olson says.

YMCA employees enjoy some of the best benefits available, including extended health, dental coverage, paid vacation, paid sick days and paid family sick days, pension contribution, employee recognition programs and more.

In addition to providing the opportunity to work in a dynamic and exciting environment, the Y is also flexible when it comes to schedules, providing ample time off the floor, days for professional development, and full and part-time opportunities. A positive work-life balance is a key part of the culture at the YMCA.

It also helps that the work is incredibly rewarding.

The Y believes ensuring a sound basis for healthy child development and success begins with play, and their child-care programs give kids exactly that—space to run, dance, jump and explore. It’s a place where kids can be kids.

“When you work with children it is about relationship building, getting to their level and recognizing them as the unique individuals that they are,” Olson says. “If this is something you believe that you have the ability and desire to do, and you want to work as part of a team that cares about its people, then the YMCA of Southern Interior BC is the place you need to be.”

Interested candidates are encouraged come with a resumé in hand ready for an onsite interview.

The YMCA’s child-care division is growing, and there are always opportunities to join its team. That could be as an ECE, or through Y camps or as an out-of-school caregiver. The YMCA also has ECE training opportunities for those new to the field and hoping to obtain their certification.

Uplands YMCA Child Care Centre is located at 161 Middle Bench Rd., next to Uplands Elementary School. While next Thursday’s Day of Hiring event is for the Penticton location, those interested in working at other Okanagan locations are invited to come out as well.

More information about YMCA of Southern Interior BC’s child care team can be found on its website here. Anyone with questions can reach out to Olson via email at [email protected].

