KGH head of surgery makes the case for robotic-assistance in operating room

By Dr. Maurice Blitz

Imagine a future where surgery means less pain, faster recovery, shorter hospital stays and better outcomes.

That future is within reach and you can help make it happen.

As chief of surgery and a thoracic surgeon at Kelowna General Hospital, I have dreamed about bringing robotic-assisted surgery to our hospital for years. That is why I’m beyond excited to introduce Vinni, the highly sophisticated RAS system we are determined to bring to KGH.

I’ve witnessed how this technology is transforming patient care in leading hospitals, and I cannot overstate the impact it will have here in our community. This cutting-edge robotic-assisted surgical system will revolutionize surgery at KGH. Vinni will be an extremely valuable assistant in the operating room, helping our team deliver life-changing results for our patients.

Why robotics?

Robotic-assisted surgery has become the gold standard. The technology is fully controlled by the surgeon, enhancing their abilities. In surgery, millimetres matter and Vinni gives surgeons a level of visualization, precision, dexterity and control traditional techniques simply cannot match.

KGH is a primary referral hospital and we regularly operate on patients from across the region with prostate cancer. A prostatectomy, a common surgical procedure for that type of cancer, carries a higher risk of nerve damage, potentially leading to severe complications such as incontinence or loss of function.

However, with the robotic system’s precision, we are able to preserve those delicate nerves, giving patients the best chance at a full recovery.

Another surgery we see almost daily are pulmonary lobectomies—a procedure to remove part of the lung, often due to lung cancer. While KGH already uses minimally invasive techniques, Vinni will give us a magnified 3D view of the surgical site and even more precise movement, allowing us to operate with a level of control that isn’t possible with other methods.

This is the future of surgery. The benefits of robotic-assisted surgery are incredible and I’m thrilled to bring it to KGH for our patients.

Establishing KGH as a leader in surgical excellence

Hospitals across Canada and the U.S. are already using robotic-assisted surgery, yet here in B.C. there are very few RAS systems. Most surgeons pursuing their education today are training on robotics. If we want to continue to attract and retain the brightest surgical talent, we must keep up.

The benefits don’t stop at staff recruitment and patient outcomes. Vinni will reduce recovery times, hospital stays and complications, freeing up resources for other urgent cases.

The positive ripple effect will be felt throughout the hospital, elevating patient care and alleviating strain on health care teams.

You can help bring Vinni to Kelowna General Hospital

The KGH Foundation has committed to raising $6 million to bring RAS to KGH. Your donation to surgical robotics will directly fund the acquisition of a cutting-edge robotic-assisted surgical system, ensuring our patients receive the best surgical care right here at home.

I’ve seen firsthand how much of a difference this technology can make for patients and surgeons. Believe me when I say that this will change, and save, lives.

Our community deserves this level of care and I’m thrilled that together, we can make it happen and bring Vinni home.

The future is here

If we want to offer the best surgical care possible, keep and attract the best surgeons and ensure world-class care is available at KGH, we must invest in this life-changing technology. Your donation will make the difference—for a father needing a prostatectomy, a mother with lung cancer or a neighbour facing rectal cancer surgery.

One day it could even impact you. Every one of us will need surgery at some point in our lives. With robotic technology, we can ensure when that day comes, the best possible care is available here at KGH.

Thanks to the generosity of local families, all gifts made by midnight on May 14, KGH’s Day of Giving, will be doubled. Every donation up to $500,000 will be matched, dollar for dollar, helping to enhance patient outcomes and elevate care right here at home.

Join us in making history and establishing KGH as a centre of surgical excellence. Your gift will transform the lives of thousands of patients and their families.

Donate today and help bring robotic assisted surgery closer to home.

Dr. Maurice Blitz is KGH’s chief of surgery and a thoracic and foregut surgeon.

