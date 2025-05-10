Okanagan Clinical Trials conducting study involving children with migraines

Photo: iStock Okanagan Clinical Trials is looking for children who suffer migraines.

Parents with children who suffer from migraine headaches may have a new treatment option thanks to a clinical research study being offered at Okanagan Clinical Trials.

“Migraine headaches can be difficult for anyone, but especially so for children,” Okanagan Clinical Trials general practitioner and principal investigator Dr. Colleen Maytham says. “Pediatric migraines can be so debilitating that they cause children to miss school or extracurricular activities. New treatment options are needed.”

The investigational study drug, Rimegepant, is a tablet for the acute treatment of migraines and is already approved for use in adults in the U.S., but not yet in Canada.?The participant must be 6-17 years of age and have a history of migraine attacks for more than six months, occurring one to eight times per month and lasting at least three hours or more in duration without treatment. Volunteers meeting these and other criteria will be asked to undergo a screening visit to determine eligibility.

Approximately 2,330 participants will need to be screened to enrol approximately 2,100 eligible participants.

Site staff will be in regular contact with participants, as well as their parents or guardians. All study drugs and study procedures will be provided to participants at no charge. Participants may also be reimbursed for their travel and other incidental expenses.

“I consistently hear positive feedback from volunteers participating in our clinical trials,” Okanagan Clinical Trials president Dr. Kim Christie says. “Being part of the study allows participants to feel like they have some semblance of control over their diagnosis, which can be empowering.”

For more information or to volunteer for the study, visit www.okanaganclinicaltrials.com or call Okanagan Clinical Trials at 250-862-8141.

