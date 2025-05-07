Sweat Studios, Smyl Dental Hygiene and Clayline Pottery Studio offer plenty downtown

Madison Reeve

Each week Downtown Discoveries will shine the spotlight on a handful of unique, local businesses that help make downtown Kelowna a vibrant and exceptional destination. From quaint boutiques and gourmet eateries to essential services and exciting activities, readers will discover the passion and creativity behind the small business owners who bring the community to life. Downtown Discoveries, supported by Downtown Kelowna Association, provides locals and visitors alike with the inspiration to explore all that downtown Kelowna has to offer.

If you are looking to get in shape, get your smile looking bright or get your hands dirty, downtown Kelowna has exactly what you need.

Sweat Studios, Smyl Dental Hygiene and Clayline Pottery Studio make it easy to prioritize wellness, creativity and self-care—all in unique ways.

At Sweat Studios, located at 529 Lawrence Ave., you can get healthy while also feeling part of something bigger.

“Sweat Studios is an all-in-one fitness and wellness community,” co-owner Kristian Matis says.

The lineup of services includes barre, boot camp, mat pilates, yoga and dance, and Sweat Studios will even look after your child while you work out. The studio offers 50 classes a week and eight fitness modalities. Whether you’re looking to break a sweat or take time for recovery, you’ll find an ideal balance of strengthening and restorative classes.

One of its signature features is a contrast therapy experience provided by BioShack, a private and curated wellness session featuring an infrared sauna and icy cold plunge.

Explore classes or book your contrast therapy session at sweatkelowna.com.

Clayline Pottery Studio co-owners Fern Helfand, Susan Crichton and Allan Carswell welcome newcomers and returning students alike into a down-to-earth creative space at 523 Lawrence Ave.

“We have level one wheel classes for the very beginner who’s never done clay before,” Helfand says. “So don’t be afraid to come in … That’s exactly who we’re looking for.”

In addition to beginner wheel classes, Clayline also offers hand building classes, taught by Helfand, where participants can make functional and artistic pottery from scratch.

“The people who walk through, most of them have stayed, and the people you see sitting here, I don't want to speak for them, but it would appear to me it’s like a little second home,” Chrichton says. “It’s very human. It’s very basic. It’s very visceral. And I think most of us kind of like playing in the mud. We like mud pies. So this is the adult version of that.”

Visit claylinepottery.ca to learn more or register for a class.

Smyl Dental Hygiene, meanwhile, is not your typical clinic. The boutique, independent dental hygiene studio at 200-1610 Bertram St., offers an elevated experience focused on preventative care in a spa-like setting.

“Smyl is a personalized preventative care centre that is focused on a patient-centred approach,” founder Sara Masiuk says. “The experience is what’s important to us. We want our patients to feel an unrushed, personalized experience.”

Smyl even offers a comfort menu, giving clients control over sound, lighting and other soothing options to make visits feel more like self-care than a chore.

Book your next appointment or learn more at smyldentalhygiene.ca or follow along on its Instagram page here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.