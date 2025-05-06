Ledge at the Rise in Vernon offers peace and quiet, and fascinating views

If you are thinking about simplifying life without giving up the space, privacy and beauty you’re used to, Ledge at the Rise in Vernon has the answer.

The development’s first two phases have already sold out, the third is more than 50% sold, and now Aldebaran Homes has released the fourth, which features a combination of bungalow walkouts and three-storey walkups.

All of the homes have arguably the best views in the Okanagan, as they overlook the valley and Okanagan Lake far below, but they have so much more to offer.

Photo: Aldebaran Homes The homes feature high-end interiors.

One of the most attractive features is a thick, concrete party wall that eliminates any sound coming from next door. The homes may be attached, but they will feel like single-family dwellings thanks to the concrete barrier.

“You don’t feel like you’re living in an attached home, because you’re not going to hear anything,” Aldebaran Homes sales and marketing manager Kristina Hoover says.

That peacefulness extends throughout the development. Many buyers already call Ledge at the Rise home, and Hoover says they appreciate the low-maintenance lifestyle. The neighbourhood appeals to a wide range of buyers, including downsizers, first-time homebuyers and single parents.

“They love living there,” Hoover says. “It’s nice because you have that peace of mind, where you just lock your door and you don’t have to really worry about much. But then you still feel like you’re living in a single-family home, just because you have so much space.”

Located near The Rise Golf Course, which is home to a new restaurant and 18 holes designed by Fred Couples, Ledge at the Rise is well-suited for both full-time residents and vacation property owners.

The open site layout means homeowners won’t feel boxed in, and adding to the spaciousness are the double garages and double driveways.

“That’s very rare to find,” Hoover says. “The views are also not as easy to find.”

And just when you think it can’t get any better at Ledge at the Rise, you learn prices start in the mid-$700,000s for homes that range between 1,767 and 2,210 square feet, which includes plenty of outdoor living space that lets you soak up the gorgeous Okanagan sun.

That kind of bang for your buck is another aspect of Ledge at the Rise that is not easy to find.

For more information about living at Ledge at the Rise, visit its website here.

Photo: Aldebaran Homes Ledge at the Rise lives up to its name.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.