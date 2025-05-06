Last day to purchase early bird prize tickets for Kamloops Y Dream Home lottery

Photo: forestriverinc.com The 2025 Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pup travel trailer offers plenty of space.

Camping season has arrived, and that means now is the perfect time to win a sparkling new travel trailer.

The good news is a sparkling new travel trailer is up for grabs in the 2025 Kamloops Y Dream Home and 50/50 Lottery, which raises money for Kamloops YMCA programs. A 2025 Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pup travel trailer is the first early bird prize in this year’s lottery, and the deadline to get into the running is midnight tonight.

The 2025 Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pup travel trailer is a lightweight, compact RV designed for easy towing and modern comfort. It is ideal for solo travellers, couples and small families seeking adventure without sacrificing amenities. The bunkhouse model offers sleeping space for up to five thanks to a queen bed, twin bunks and a convertible dinette, and it is valued at $46,361.

If cash is more your thing, plenty of it is available through the 50/50 part of the lottery. The pot has already sailed past the $450,000 mark, which means the winner is already guaranteed to pocket at least $225,000. The jackpot can reach as high as $1.6 million, which would result in $800,000 going to the lucky winner, and the purchase deadline is still a month and a half away.

The second early bird prize in the 2025 Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery is a Polaris RZR Trail S side-by-side. With a compact 60-inch width, it’s built to tackle tight terrain with ease. The vehicle also features an ergonomic cockpit with an optimized steering wheel position, full doors and supportive bucket seats for a more comfortable ride. Valued at $32,220, this early bird prize package is available until the June 3 ticket deadline.

The granddaddy of all prizes, of course, is the dream home that was built via a partnership between the Central Okanagan chapter of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Interior and students from Thompson Rivers University. Designed with both sustainability and style in mind, the home combines sleek lines with wood and stone accents and is filled with natural light. Built to B.C.’s Step Code 4 standard and net-zero ready, it features airtight construction, an insulated concrete form foundation, and high-performance heating and cooling. Expansive windows are strategically placed for maximum comfort and energy efficiency.

Inside, the home offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings, a cozy gas fireplace and three contemporary bathrooms. A chef-inspired kitchen—with a gas range and custom cabinetry—anchors the main living area. The 950-square-foot basement includes a bedroom and full bathroom, making the space ideal for guests or extended family.

Other prizes in the 2025 Kamloops Y Dream Home and 50/50 Lottery include luxury vacations, outdoor adventure packages, gift cards for Save-On-Foods and Aberdeen Mall, a 2025 Chevy Trailblazer, e-bikes, a private chef experience with a live in-home concert, a 1.5 carat diamond pendant and plenty more.

Tickets for the dream home, early bird and additional prizes are $100 each or five for $400. The 50/50 ticket bundles are three for $25, eight for $50 or 20 for $100.

For more details or to purchase tickets, visit the Y Dream Home Lottery website here.

Photo: Contributed The dream home is a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings.

