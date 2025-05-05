Trail Appliances keeps celebrating 50th anniversary with customer appreciation sale

Photo: Trail Appliances The Trail Appliances Customer Appreciation Sale runs May 1-21.

Trail Appliances is keeping the party going in 2025 as it continues to celebrate 50 years of serving Canadian customers with quality products, knowledgeable service and unbeatable value.

The Canadian, family-owned company—now run by the third generation of the founding family based in B.C.—launched its 50th anniversary celebrations in September, and the festivities are rolling right into spring with the Trail Appliances Customer Appreciation Sale from May 1-21.

“This year has been a really special year for Trail. It’s our 50th anniversary, and the party continues,” Trail Appliances Kelowna general manager Ryan Kurtz. “Our customer appreciation sale is an event where customers can get great prices, free delivery, exclusive offers and bonus gifts, while saving up to 750 dollars. It’s a great time if people need to upgrade their kitchens or any appliances.”

Trail Appliances has earned a loyal following over the years by helping customers find the right appliance for their home, at the right price, with confidence. The company’s commitment to service, value and selection is now backed by even more options thanks to its Kelowna outlet centre, located near the airport on Matrix Crescent.

“The outlet centre is doing outstanding,” Kurtz says. “It’s a place where people can find great deals every day on open box and a large range of clearance appliances. We’re definitely seeing a lot of excitement about it, and people really need to make it a destination if they’re looking for that type of product.”

Outlet centres help manage excess inventory, brand expansion and product life cycle changes. That means when new products arrive, there’s a home for existing appliances—often at significantly reduced prices. It’s also a great place to find products with minor cosmetic flaws, such as a scrape or dent, that still function perfectly, as well as brand new appliances from builder order cancellations that can’t be returned to the vendor.

Whether you’re replacing a broken appliance or looking to upgrade your home with the latest innovations, the Trail team can help make the process simple and stress-free. The staff’s experience across the appliance, building and cabinetry industries adds a layer of insight and expertise.

Trail Appliances also offers a Price Match Guarantee, meaning if you find a lower price advertised by a competitor on the same model, Trail will match it.

Visit the Trail Appliances showroom at 2637 Enterprise Way in Kelowna or explore even more savings at the outlet centre at 100-2105 Matrix Crescent.

For more information, visit www.trailappliances.com.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.