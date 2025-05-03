Discover best of spring and summer at CedarCreek Estate Winery

Photo: Contributed There are many ways to experience CedarCreek Estate Winery.

As the Okanagan comes alive with the warmth of spring and summer, Kelowna's CedarCreek Estate Winery invites you to explore a new season of curated experiences.

From relaxed tastings to immersive vineyard journeys, each visit offers a unique way to connect with their wines and the stunning terroir that shapes them. This May, discover what makes the Okanagan lifestyle so special; unhurried moments, breathtaking views and wines deeply connected to the land. At CedarCreek, every glass is a reflection of this place we’re proud to call home.

Photo: Contributed The Sip & Savour experience invites guests to enjoy wine by the glass at their own pace.

Curated flights, laid-back sips and exclusive pairings

At CedarCreek’s tasting room, guests can choose between two distinct experiences that celebrate its wines and the land from which they come. Silt & Stone offers a guided, seated tasting of five platinum-tier wines, each shaped by the silt, stone and sunshine of the vineyard, bringing the story of the terroir to life with every sip. For a more laid-back option, the new Sip & Savour experience invites guests to enjoy wine by the glass at their own pace, embracing the relaxed rhythm of the Okanagan. Both tastings can be elevated with thoughtfully crafted dishes from Home Block Restaurant, adding a delicious complement to your visit.

Photo: Contributed Spring and summer is a fantastic time to visit CedarCreek.

Designed to be both indulgent and intimate, the Aspect House Seated Experience features curated wines, each thoughtfully paired with handcrafted dishes that highlight the best of seasonal, local ingredients. For a deeper exploration, the Aspect Tour Experience begins with a behind-the-scenes look at the barrel cellar before continuing with a guided tasting at the Aspect House. This guided tour engages all the senses and offers a deeper understanding of their winemaking philosophy.

Uncover the essence of CedarCreek

Discover CedarCreek through two distinct, unforgettable tours. The Vineyard Vistas Tour offers a scenic journey to the top of the vineyard for a private tasting of platinum and Aspect wines, paired with Home Block dishes and sweeping Okanagan views. As you descend, a final tasting grounds you in the essence of the land. For a deeper dive, the CedarCreek Masters Tour, available on only select summer dates, includes a vineyard tasting with the CedarCreek viticulture team, exclusive access to the winemaking process with the winemaking team, and a cellar tasting of limited-release wines with curated bites. Whether you're seeking a breathtaking view or an immersive behind-the-scenes experience, both tours showcase the heart of CedarCreek.

Photo: Contributed There are so many outstanding views at CedarCreek.

This spring and summer, each visit at CedarCreek offers a unique way to explore the depth and beauty of their wines, whether you're lounging on a patio, venturing into the vineyard or discovering something entirely new.

Ready to book your next experience? The team can’t wait to welcome you.

