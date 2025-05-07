Savoy on Clement launches final release homes with 2023 pricing 

Photo: Contributed Homes at Savoy on Clement start at $379,900.

After a series of interest rate drops from the Bank of Canada, lending rates are attracting many buyers back to the market. However, while interest rates have been decreasing, housing prices have continued increasing over the past two years, placing many would-be buyers out of the market.

To combat this challenge, a local developer, Fifth Avenue Properties, is celebrating its final release of homes at Savoy on Clement with an appealing offer—buy at 2023 prices and benefit from 2025 interest rates.

After selling out all Phase 1 homes as Kelowna’s fastest selling development of early 2023, Savoy on Clement is now releasing its final phase of homes with the project’s original pricing.

“In this final release, which ranges from junior one-bedrooms to two-bedrooms and townhomes, Savoy on Clement is literally ‘rolling back prices’, which offers purchasers an incredible advantage," says Sylvia McNamee of Ace Project Marketing Group, which is representing the project.

“It’s a limited time offer on the first few homes sold and then prices will increase on all remaining inventory, meaning that buyers who move quicky have the ability to see immediate increase in the value of their property.”

With construction well underway and delivery scheduled for Summer 2026, Savoy on Clement is part of Fifth Avenue Properties’ exclusive Okanagan Collection, a visionary development series, comprised of Savoy on Clement and its sister development, Nolita, along with the upcoming Delano and Siren projects, which are set to redefine Kelowna’s residential landscape in the city’s north end.

Homes at Savoy on Clement start at $379,900. To learn more about, visit their website.

