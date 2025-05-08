Local developer slashes prices to help first-time home buyers

Photo: Contributed Revo’s stylish, tech-enhanced studio homes start from only $269,900.

In a bold move to support first-time buyers, Millennial Developments, an award-winning, Kelowna-based real estate firm, is making homeownership more accessible than ever by lowering the entry price with their final release of studio homes at Revo Kelowna.

“We’ve been incredibly grateful for the success of Revo so far,” says Ryan Tamblyn, CEO of Millennial Developments. ?“Because of that momentum, we’re in a position to pass along significant savings. ?This is about more than just selling homes – it’s about helping young Canadians invest in their future and plant roots in their community.”

For a limited time, Revo’s stylish, tech-enhanced studio homes start from only $269,900. Buyers can secure a studio with just a 2.5% deposit, making the dream of homeownership achievable with an initial investment of under $6,748.

Set to welcome residents in 2026, Revo Kelowna is centrally located in the Capri Landmark district and thoughtfully designed for modern urban living. ?The building boasts an impressive suite of lifestyle amenities, including a rooftop terrace and spa, outdoor theatre, landscaped courtyard, fitness and yoga studio, coworking space, and an entertainment lounge - all enhanced by convenient and secure technology that is controlled right from one’s smartphone.

“This pricing and deposit structure has generated a lot of interest,” says Paige Monkman of Ace Project Marketing, the firm representing Revo. “We’re seeing strong demand not only from first-time buyers but also from young investors looking to get a start in the market. Because of the positive reaction, the developer is extending this opportunity to additional homes to allow a greater number of buyers to benefit, but we anticipate final studios selling quickly.”

Kelowna locals have further shown positive support for Millennial Developments projects and the company’s continued dedication to the community with a recent “Best of Kelowna” nomination.

To contact an advisor for more information or make an appointment to tour a fully furnished, full-sized studio suite, visit the Revo Kelowna website.

