$20,000 worth of reasons to celebrate Ascent by Highstreet 

Local Kelowna developer Highstreet celebrates its birthday and 20 years of doing the right thing.
To celebrate, Highstreet is offering a $20,000 incentive choice on 20 select homes at Ascent in Kelowna’s Upper Mission.
Already offering larger condos at a better value than the average new condo in the area, this additional bonus celebrates Highstreet’s commitment to long-term value, comfort, and convenience. It’s just another reason why there’s more to love.
Choice 1 - Extra parking adds an additional $20,000 in value
One of the incentive options buyers can select from is an additional parking stall, a rarity in many new condo developments. In homes that already include one or two stalls, this bonus offer choice offers a second or even third parking space. According to Darcy Nyrose of Nyrose & Associates RE/MAX Kelowna, it’s an incentive that pays dividends beyond simply added convenience.
“That’s a value that extends through re-sale,” says Nyrose. “Additional parking is a huge selling feature and something many buyers actively look for when purchasing.”
Choice 2 - Extra storage adds an additional $20,000 in value
The second incentive option is an extra-large storage locker, providing buyers with an additional place to store personal belongings such as extra tires, sporting equipment, and holiday decor.
Choice 3 - Storage and EV charger adds an additional $20,000 in value
The third option is an exciting one for buyers as well. It includes a large storage locker and a personal EV charging station installed in their primary parking stall (service cost and monthly fees at owner’s expense).
“Each of these three options is a great incentive for buyers. It all adds up to more convenience and $20,000 more reasons to celebrate Ascent” adds Nyrose.
This incentive program, branded as the 20/20/20 offer, applies to a carefully curated collection of two and three bedroom premium homes in Ascent’s Bravo and Alpha buildings, some of the largest homes remaining.
Among them is the Gamay floorplan, a spacious three-bedroom, three-bathroom home offering approximately 1,564 square feet of living space on two levels. With a private front entrance off the street level and two parking spots already included, the $20,000 incentive program sweetens an already compelling opportunity. The Gamay starts at $699,900.
This birthday promotion ends June 20, 2025, so if you are considering making a move to a larger condo in Kelowna, you’ll want to check out the Presentation Centre or contact the sales team right away.
Ascent by Highstreet is Kelowna’s best-selling new condo community, and for good reason. With homes that are move-in-ready, designs that offer more space and functionality and the sought-after Upper Mission location, the community delivers more on every level. All condos are carbon-free and enjoy access to the community clubhouse with a gym, games area, community kitchen and plenty of places to relax and entertain.
Ascent blends sustainability and livability in a way that’s resonating with buyers across the board and so is the included double-the-warranty offered on every home and the incredible value.
Studio to three-bedroom homes are available, with prices starting from $284,900. With several two-bedroom homes priced under $500,000, there’s a home to suit a wide range of lifestyles and budgets.
As Highstreet celebrates 20 years of doing the right thing and building communities with purpose, this incentive offering serves as a thank-you and an invitation to celebrate right along with them.
For more information visit the Ascent Presentation Centre Thursdays to Sundays noon to 3 p.m. at 105-1111 Frost Road or call 778-200-5576.
This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.