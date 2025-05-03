$20,000 worth of reasons to celebrate Ascent by Highstreet 

Photo: Contributed The added value at Ascent by Highsteet make the homes some of the best value in Kelowna.

Local Kelowna developer Highstreet celebrates its birthday and 20 years of doing the right thing.

To celebrate, Highstreet is offering a $20,000 incentive choice on 20 select homes at Ascent in Kelowna’s Upper Mission.

Already offering larger condos at a better value than the average new condo in the area, this additional bonus celebrates Highstreet’s commitment to long-term value, comfort, and convenience. It’s just another reason why there’s more to love.

Choice 1 - Extra parking adds an additional $20,000 in value

One of the incentive options buyers can select from is an additional parking stall, a rarity in many new condo developments. In homes that already include one or two stalls, this bonus offer choice offers a second or even third parking space. According to Darcy Nyrose of Nyrose & Associates RE/MAX Kelowna, it’s an incentive that pays dividends beyond simply added convenience.

“That’s a value that extends through re-sale,” says Nyrose. “Additional parking is a huge selling feature and something many buyers actively look for when purchasing.”

Photo: Contributed Well-appointed kitchens are the norm at Ascent by Highstreet.

Choice 2 - Extra storage adds an additional $20,000 in value

The second incentive option is an extra-large storage locker, providing buyers with an additional place to store personal belongings such as extra tires, sporting equipment, and holiday decor.

Choice 3 - Storage and EV charger adds an additional $20,000 in value

The third option is an exciting one for buyers as well. It includes a large storage locker and a personal EV charging station installed in their primary parking stall (service cost and monthly fees at owner’s expense).

“Each of these three options is a great incentive for buyers. It all adds up to more convenience and $20,000 more reasons to celebrate Ascent” adds Nyrose.

This incentive program, branded as the 20/20/20 offer, applies to a carefully curated collection of two and three bedroom premium homes in Ascent’s Bravo and Alpha buildings, some of the largest homes remaining.

Among them is the Gamay floorplan, a spacious three-bedroom, three-bathroom home offering approximately 1,564 square feet of living space on two levels. With a private front entrance off the street level and two parking spots already included, the $20,000 incentive program sweetens an already compelling opportunity. The Gamay starts at $699,900.

This birthday promotion ends June 20, 2025, so if you are considering making a move to a larger condo in Kelowna, you’ll want to check out the Presentation Centre or contact the sales team right away.

Ascent by Highstreet is Kelowna’s best-selling new condo community, and for good reason. With homes that are move-in-ready, designs that offer more space and functionality and the sought-after Upper Mission location, the community delivers more on every level. All condos are carbon-free and enjoy access to the community clubhouse with a gym, games area, community kitchen and plenty of places to relax and entertain.

Ascent blends sustainability and livability in a way that’s resonating with buyers across the board and so is the included double-the-warranty offered on every home and the incredible value.

Studio to three-bedroom homes are available, with prices starting from $284,900. With several two-bedroom homes priced under $500,000, there’s a home to suit a wide range of lifestyles and budgets.

As Highstreet celebrates 20 years of doing the right thing and building communities with purpose, this incentive offering serves as a thank-you and an invitation to celebrate right along with them.

For more information visit the Ascent Presentation Centre Thursdays to Sundays noon to 3 p.m. at 105-1111 Frost Road or call 778-200-5576.

Photo: Contributed The finishings at Ascent by Highstreet are top of the line.

