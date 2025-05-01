Dilworth Homes and All Elements join forces to elevate homebuilding in Okanagan

Contributed

There is a new powerhouse partnership on the Central Okanagan homebuilding scene.

Dilworth Homes recently acquired All Elements, bringing them together under one umbrella to offer a more complete and elevated homebuilding experience to clients across the Central Okanagan. With Dilworth’s 35-year legacy and All Elements’ expertise in the luxury market, the move marks a strategic expansion into high-end, custom estate properties.

“This brings that piece of the building puzzle that we didn’t have into the fold and allows us to grow in a segment of the market that the Central Okanagan has,” Dilworth Homes general manager Kerry McDowell says. “There are many people who move here with the hopes and dreams of building large estate properties or vacation properties, and we wanted to start building those types of homes in neighbourhoods that we traditionally would not have worked in.”

All Elements, which was founded by Kim Larson, was created as a one-stop shop for design, project management and construction—removing the need for clients to co-ordinate between separate architects and builders.

“We were one of the first companies in the region to offer in-house architectural services,” Larson says. “We actually build our homes with our staff in house as much as possible. So that sets us apart from a lot of other builders who subcontract the services.”

For Larson, the decision to join forces with Dilworth was about legacy, shared values and potential. She says the Dilworth name is highly respected in the community, is committed to elite construction and is focused on sustainable practices, especially when it comes to net-zero homes.

McDowell echoed that sentiment, highlighting how aligned their visions were from the beginning.

“When Kim and I first met, we had a lot of conversations about our shared values around quality, innovation and the future of building,” he says. “Bringing All Elements into the Dilworth family was a natural fit.”

Together, the team is poised to meet growing demand from luxury buyers drawn to the Okanagan for its scenery and lifestyle.

“Luxury home buyers in the Okanagan are looking for a unique experience, one-on-one attention from their builder, so that they’re not lost in the process,” Larson says. “These homes are very intricate and very detailed, so they want that attention. They’re looking for bespoke properties. They’re looking for one of a kind, just their own kind of style.”

The new team is already exploring new ideas and technologies to stay ahead of changing building codes and environmental expectations.

For Larson, the most rewarding part is knowing the vision she started will carry on.

“We’ve built some incredible homes, but we’ve yet to build the best one that we’re ever going to build,” she says. “That one’s still to come.”

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.