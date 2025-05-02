New West Kelowna community breaks ground in a project primed for success

Photo: Contributed The groundbreaking for the first phase of development at Rosevale Estates in West Kelowna drew as crowd of those involved in the project.

Development company, Mgmt., and Ace Project Marketing Group were excited to recently celebrate a groundbreaking event at Rosevale Estates in West Kelowna, a stunning location offering truly spectacular views across Okanagan Lake to downtown Kelowna.

Offering “Legacy Lakeview Living”, Rosevale Estates will be the first phase of an elevated, community-focused neighbourhood, nestled in the heart of nature. Located just eight minutes from downtown Kelowna and moments away from West Kelowna’s town centre, the master planned community will offer a lakeview retreat with urban conveniences and endless recreational options within easy reach.

Headquartered out of Surrey, Rosevale Estates is the first expansion project in Kelowna for Mgmt., which has a combined 50-year track record of success in construction and real estate, with a strong reputation built on its commitment to delivering high-quality, value-centric projects that benefit both residents and local communities.

The first phase is a collection of 15 prime lake view, full-ownership homesites and the community has partnered with preferred builders to allow homeowners to easily and quickly see their vision of a dream home come to life.

“The response to Rosevale Estates has already been incredible," says Chad MacTavish, CEO of Ace Project Marketing, which represents the project. “People love that this community offers really beautiful and peaceful Okanagan living but with downtown Kelowna just a few minutes away. It’s the best of both worlds.”

Released for sale in late April, six of the 15 homesites available in the first phase at Rosevale Estates have already been claimed by future homeowners.

For more information on Rosevale Estates, the community features,and available homesites, visit its website here.

Photo: Contributed The view from Rosevale Estates in West Kelowna.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.