Meadowlark Nature Festival back for 27th year of getting to know South Okanagan

Photo: Contributed There are plenty of options during the festival.

Calling all nature lovers, families and outdoor adventurers.

The 27th annual Meadowlark Nature Festival is set to return to the South Okanagan.

Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance hosts the annual spring festival, which features more than 60 interactive events that celebrate the region’s ecological and cultural richness, from desert grasslands to alpine meadows. It will take place on May long weekend, from May 15-19, and tickets are available now.

“It’s different from so many other festivals,” OSCA chairman Paul Lockington says. “A lot of people don’t understand … we don’t have a meeting place. ‘So where's the festival?’ It’s all through the valley, and it’s inclusive. We have tours for families. We have tours for kids. We have tours that will work for people who have mobility issues. And then we have the kind of hike that you need special boots for.

“We’re on the water, and we’re on the bikes, and we’re on our feet, and we’re looking at historical things and geological things and ecological things and Indigenous things. It’s a very broad ranging thing, and there’s something there for everybody.”

Photo: Contributed You never know what you'll see during the Meadowlark.

The festival offers guided hikes, bird-watching tours, canoe outings, storytelling sessions and hands-on workshops that highlight the diversity of local ecosystems and communities. Events are led by biologists, geologists, Indigenous knowledge keepers, artists and local experts, all dedicated to deepening public understanding of the South Okanagan and Similkameen’s natural heritage.

Some of the unique events like a birding-by-bike tour in Naramata led by former MP and naturalist Dick Cannings, a cultural storytelling walk exploring Indigenous and settler histories, a family-friendly pond study called Beneath the Lily Pads, a night hike into local ecosystems and a scenic paddle on Skaha Lake. Whether on foot, by bike or on water, each experience is designed to bring participants closer to the land.

Each tour is rated for accessibility, mobility and age, making it easy for participants to select experiences suited to their interests and abilities.

“The trick is to spend a bit of time on the website, have a look at the stuff that’s going on, and see what would be of interest, particularly for new people who are not familiar with the valley,” Lockington says.

“You get great perspective on the natural beauty of the valley, but you also get to talk to 15 or 20 other people who are like minded and are also interested in getting to know what’s going on.”

One of the major highlights of this year’s festival is the Meadowlark Rendezvous Evening on Saturday, May 17, at Venables Theatre in Oliver. The event features keynote speaker Laura Lynch, the award-winning host of CBC’s What on Earth. A longtime advocate for environmental restoration and someone who visited the Okanagan regularly as a child, Lynch will share stories of hope, resilience and community-driven climate solutions from across Canada, with a focus on their relevance to the South Okanagan.

Tickets for the Saturday night extravaganza are good for all the food you can eat, a free drink, an hour with Lynch and the opportunity to bid on some spectacular silent auction items. Student tickets are half price.

Art also plays a central role in this year’s festival, with featured artist George L. Traicheff unveiling Essence of the Meadowland, a new work created in the ancient and eco-friendly medium of egg tempera. The piece captures the warmth of the grasslands and the iconic Western Meadowlark in motion, blending realism with abstract tones that reflect the festival’s conservation mission. It was painted using natural pigments and is framed with reclaimed wood.

The long weekend will get underway on Thursday, May 15, with the Festival Opening & Films event at Dream Cafe. Three short films—Grizzly Rewild, Waterbodies and Joint Nations Grizzly Bear Initiative—will set the tone for the ensuing three days. The doors will open at 5 p.m., followed by the films at 7 o’clock.

Tickets are sold individually, ranging from free to about $160 depending on the event. Proceeds support ongoing conservation, outreach and education efforts in the region. Those looking to support OSCA’s mission and gain early ticket access to future events are encouraged to join the organization here.

More information and ticket for the 2025 Meadowlark Nature Festival can be found on its website here, or on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

