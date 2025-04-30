May will be busy at Traveland RV, thanks to Camping Daze, bunk model sale

Photo: Contributed A Traveland RV vessel can take you almost anywhere.

When it comes to fun, freedom and family time, there’s nothing quite like vacationing in an RV.

And when it comes to finding that perfect recreation vehicle, Traveland RV Kelowna has more than enough options to help you hit the road in style.

Knowing that Canadians are more excited than ever to explore their own backyard, Traveland RV Kelowna wasted little time this year in ensuring its lot is fully stocked for the busy season ahead.

“Traveland took a risk, and as soon as we saw how much Canadians were embracing RV life, we loaded up with inventory,” Traveland RV Kelowna general manager Tyler Steel says.

That means the West Kelowna location has a large selection available right now, but it is sure to disappear quickly. More good news for those looking to live the RV lifestyle: all in-stock inventory is readily available and offers fantastic value for family adventures.

Traveland RV, which has six other locations in Western Canada, is getting excellent results, as business has been booming so far in 2025. Adventure vans, like Entegra Ethos, have also proven to be popular purchases.

“That’s a rising segment right now,” Steel says. “As well we’re seeing a lot of young families get in to the RV market, where they can get a brand new bunk model for under 24,000 dollars, which is under seven dollars a day.”

Traveland RV Kelowna is kicking off May with its Camping Daze promotion on May 3, including a premium battery upgrade with new purchases, parts specials and a barbecue lunch. For the month of May, all bunk model purchases include a $500 value camping starter kit as part of the Bunk Model Freedom and Adventure Sale.

Add in the fact that more Canadians are choosing to vacation in their home country, and a recreational vehicle is the ideal way to travel. It’s an affordable, reusable holiday that brings the family together and is also an avenue to show your Canadian pride.

“People are wanting to stay in Canada and keep their money in Canada,” Steel says. “With the rising cost of air travel, people are pretty tuned into that. Even hotels are crazy expensive. It’s a reasonable holiday.”

Traveland RV is the North America’s largest Open Range dealer, and the West Kelowna location has 4.7 stars from more than 1,000 Google reviews.

If you are looking to become another satisfied Traveland RV Kelowna customer, visit its website here.