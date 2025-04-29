Electrified Motorsports and Equipment bringing 'very best golf carts' to Okanagan

Contributed

The Lamborghini of golf carts is about to arrive in the Okanagan.

Nate Dubland and Justin Belway are the men behind Electrified Motorsports and Equipment, a new Kelowna-based business that specializes in golf carts—both for the links and for the road. A mechanical engineer by education, Dubland has worked in the golf cart industry for several years and realizes the Okanagan should have the best of the best.

That is why Electrified Motorsports and Equipment has recently become a dealer for Garia golf carts, which are the cream of the crop. Forbes magazine recently named the Garia Monaco the world’s No. 1 golf cart in its 2025 ranking.

“This is the very best golf cart that money can buy,” Dubland says. “They are handcrafted one of one in Denmark and shipped directly to us here in Kelowna. With European styling and design, they are just the ultimate golf experience and have everything a golfer could ever need. It’s the peak of luxury in the golf cart industry, and they’re totally customizable, from the colour of the seat stitching, to adding a matte package, and even a built-in fridge. There’s just a ton of options, and they can be ordered as a street legal low-speed vehicle as well.”

And hey—it you’re going to get in a fight on a golf course, why not do it in style?

“It just fits with the lifestyle,” Belway says. “A lot of people come here for that vacation lifestyle. It would just be really fun to get on a golf cart and go cruise around downtown instead of in your car. Go bar hopping on a golf cart instead. Go to the beaches. It fits in the Okanagan lifestyle and hasn’t really been done yet.”

Electrified Motorsports and Equipment will also carry Atlas golf carts, which is a more price-conscious option that does not compromise on quality. Atlas carts come with all the accessories you’d ever need, like a stereo system, lithium batteries, automatic braking, 14-inch wheels and so much more. It also boasts a tremendous five-year warranty with a lifetime powertrain guarantee.

Photo: Contributed Atlas golf carts offer luxury and many fantastic features.

“Atlas has premium features at more of an affordable price when compared to competitive brands,” Belway says. You get the touch screen and the sound system and premium seats. All that is standard. Whereas with other brands, you’re going to be looking at up to 30 per cent more for that kind of stuff.”

Customers can design their own Garia or Atlas cart through online builders, customizing it to their style and needs. Electrified Motorsports is the only dealer for Garia carts in British Columbia and the only one for Atlas carts in Canada.

Electrified Motorsports also carries a full lineup of Gem low-speed street legal vehicles and utility vehicles, and electric outdoor power equipment from Greenworks Commercial Tools like mowers, blowers and a variety of other handheld tools—perfect for taking care of your property or for landscaping companies looking to electrify their work fleet.

Electrified Motorsports and Equipment officially opens May 16 at 104-815 Vaughan Ave. in Kelowna.

More information can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed Nate Dubland, left, and Justin Belway.

