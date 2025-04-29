Habitat For Humanity Okanagan's You Win, We Build 50/50 lottery growing in popularity

Photo: Habitat For Humanity Okanagan Right before Christmas 2024 Len A. from Kelowna (seen here with Habitat For Humanity Okanagan CEO Andrea Manifold) scored a jaw-dropping $91,525 in the December draw of Habitat For Humanity’s You Win, We Build 50/50 lottery. Tickets are available until midnight July 7, and the pot will just keep on growing for the lottery’s third draw July 9

Habitat for Humanity Okanagan’s You Win, We Build 50/50 lottery is back and its taking the Okanagan by storm and now is the perfect time to get your tickets before they are all gone.

With bigger ticket packages increasing your chances to win in 2025, this local 50/50 is more exciting than ever and, this July, one ticket could change everything—for you and a family in need of affordable housing.

The lottery has quickly become one of the Okanagan’s most popular and is gaining recognition alongside some of B.C.’s other top charity lotteries.

What sets it apart? It’s rooted in the heart of the Okanagan community. The growing success of the Habitat 50/50 is largely attributed to its deep community engagement because of how Habitat for Humanity Okanagan has actively promoted it with their participation in many local events, offering Okanagan residents multiple opportunities to purchase tickets.

In 2024, the organization kicked off its 50/50 lottery during the spring home show season and then it was off to events like the Peach City Beach Cruise, Vernon’s Sunshine Fest, Penticton’s Peach Festival and Kelowna’s Block Party and also going as far as the Armstrong IPE, giving it greater visibility in the community.

Fast forward to the first jackpot draw of 2025, which has already exceeded $55,000 and is still growing at an incredible pace. Just how high will it grow, with more than two months to go before the July 9, 2025 draw?

The most incredible thing about this 50/50 draw is all past winners have been from the Okanagan, showing just how much this lottery has directly benefitted your neighbours.

Let’s talk about the jackpots—they’re massive. In July 2024, Tracy S. from Lake Country walked away with $81,050, half of the more than $163,000 jackpot. In December, the second jackpot surged to more than $183,000, with Len A. from Kelowna scoring a jaw-dropping $91,525 right before Christmas.

“These kinds of prizes aren’t just exciting, they show you just how high the jackpots can climb and how much one person could win,” director or resource development Danielle Smith says. “With every ticket you buy it makes a real difference in the lives of families right here in the Okanagan. I hope to see someone take home $100,000 or even more in our first draw on July 9, 2025.”

Don’t miss out, tickets are available until midnight July 7, 2025. Be a part of something truly incredible—building homes, supporting families, and help Habitat shape a stronger and better Okanagan for everyone. Get your tickets today here.

Photo: Habitat For Humanity Okanagan Habitat for Humanity CEO Andrea Manifold (left) with Tracy S, who won $81,050 in the first draw of Habitat For Humanity's You Win! We Build! 50/50 lottery last July.

Photo: Contributed Tickets for the next draw, July 9, are now available.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.