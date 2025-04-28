Condo sales climb as downsizers flock to Eminence at Knox Mountain

Photo: Meridian Development Eminence at Knox Mountain

The Central Okanagan condo market is heating up, with recent numbers from the Association of Interior Realtors showing a notable 13.6% increase in condominium transactions and a 4.2% rise in benchmark pricing compared to this same time last year. In the single-family home segment, benchmark pricing surged even higher, jumping 14.6% in transactions, with an overall price increase of 5.4% from this time last year.

This uptick in single-family home values is prompting a new wave of buyers to reconsider their real estate priorities—particularly downsizers eager to cash in on current market trends. By selling high in the single-family market, many are making the strategic move to condos, drawn by the lifestyle perks, convenience and long-term value that modern condo developments, like Eminence, offer.

One development that’s capturing the attention of these savvy buyers is Eminence at Knox Mountain, Kelowna’s newest mountainside condo community. Offering a high-quality product and premium finishes, Eminence is redefining what it means to downsize. “Downsizing doesn’t mean downgrading,” says Sotheby’s International Realty Canada’s Christopher Hyde, the licensed sales manager for the development. “Our finished show suite demonstrates the level of craftsmanship and quality buyers can expect. It’s not just a new home—it’s a step up in lifestyle.”

With 85% of Phase 1-Summit and 35% of Phase 2-Ridge already sold, interest in Eminence continues to grow as more buyers recognize the value of locking in at current prices. Nothing else compares to the development’s one-of-a-kind location nestled at the base of Knox Mountain, combined with elevated design and panoramic scenic views. Eminence is a top choice for those looking to simplify without compromise.

