Local developer reshaping look and livability of Kelowna’s North End

Photo: Fifth Avenue Properties Savoy on Clement is part of the Okanagan Collection.

A local development company is revitalizing north Kelowna with a unique collection of homes designed to meet the city’s housing demand in high style.

Fifth Avenue Properties is a leading and award-winning real estate development company with a prolific portfolio of projects throughout Canada, the U.S. and the Caribbean. Identifying the demand for Kelowna real estate, it has created the Okanagan Collection—a visionary development series, including Nolita and Savoy on Clement, which are selling now, and the upcoming Delano, Siren and Betsy projects, which are set to redefine Kelowna’s residential landscape.

The Okanagan Collection developments will be located between Ellis and Richter streets, supporting the growth of this burgeoning arts and entertainment district. Art deco-inspired architecture will draw from design elements of the 1920s and 1930s, paying homage to Kelowna’s transition from an industrial to a cultural hub and adding aesthetic appeal to the neighbourhood.

Photo: Fifth Avenue Properties An interior rendering from Savoy on Clement.

Additionally, each home in the Okanagan Collection will be carefully designed with functionality and livability in mind, featuring bespoke interiors with luxurious amenities and finishings created to appeal to a wide range of residents.

“I want to create amazing buildings that will be everlasting art pieces for Kelowna—homes that people are proud to come home to and homes that inspire the imagination,” says Johannes van Leenen, president and CEO of Fifth Avenue Properties.

The first project in this extraordinary development collection, Nolita, is now selling final homes, and Savoy on Clement has just announced its highly anticipated final release.

Savoy, now under construction with delivery scheduled for summer 2026, is a boutique assortment of studio, one- and two-bedroom condos and urban two-bedroom townhomes, offering casual urban luxury in a prime location. To celebrate their final release, for a limited time, homes at Savoy on Clement will start in the mid $300,000s.

