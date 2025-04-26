Sun Life celebrates 160 years of helping Canadians achieve financial security

Photo: Contributed Sun Life is celebrating 160 years in 2025.

For 160 years, Sun Life has been a pillar of financial strength, guiding Canadians through life’s milestones with trusted insurance, wealth management and health solutions. Founded in 1865, Sun Life has grown from a small Montreal based company into a global leader, empowering individuals, families and businesses to secure their financial futures.

A legacy of innovation and trust

From its early days providing life insurance to Canadian families, Sun Life has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of its clients. Through economic shifts, world wars and global financial crisis, the company has remained steadfast in its commitment to financial security, adapting with innovative products and services.

Sun Life’s legacy is built on trust and dependability. With a focus on long-term prosperity, the company has helped generations of Canadians plan for retirement, protect their families and build wealth. Today, its comprehensive range of solutions-including group benefits, investment services and financial tools-ensures that clients have access to the best strategies for financial success.

A commitment to health and well-being

Beyond financial services, Sun Life has played a significant role in promoting health and wellness. From championing mental health initiatives to supporting diabetes prevention programs, the company is dedicated to making a positive impact on Canadians’ overall well-being.

Building a financial future

As Sun Life marks its 160th anniversary, the company remains committed to sustainability, diversity and community engagement. Through partnerships with charities, environmental initiatives and financial literacy programs, Sun Life is helping to build a future where all Canadians can thrive.

Looking ahead

While 160 years is remarkable achievement, Sun Life’s journey is far from over. With a forward-thinking approach and mission to help Canadians live healthier lives while achieving lifelong financial security, Sun Life continues to set new standards for excellence and pursues to help its clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives.

As it celebrates this milestone, the company recognizes the employees, advisors and clients who have made Sun Life’s success possible. Here’s to 160 years of innovation, resilience and unwavering commitment and to many more years of helping Canadians shine.

If you are interested in learning more about a career with Sun Life, contact Craig Pelletier at [email protected] and learn more here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.