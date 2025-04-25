Shop Makers brings dozens of Canadian artisans together in one store

Photo: Contributed Shop Makers has opened in Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

A brand new way to shop local has arrived in Kelowna.

Shop Makers, a unique retail concept featuring more than 75 local artisans, makers and small handmade businesses, has officially opened its doors at Orchard Park Shopping Centre.

What makes it different? Each of its vendors keeps 100% of every sale they make, making it the perfect place to directly support small Canadian business owners. With everything from hand-poured candles and ceramic mugs to artisan food products, kids toys, self-care essentials, art prints, home decor and more, Shop Makers is a treasure trove of locally made goods.

As the Buy Canadian movement continues to grow, consumers are looking for more meaningful ways to spend their dollars—opting to support businesses that strengthen the local economy and build community resilience. Shop Makers embodies this mission by showcasing products exclusively from Canadian makers, most of whom live and work in the Okanagan.

“This isn’t just a store—it’s a celebration of the creative talent we have in our own backyard,” co-founder and CEO Adam Sharanewych says. “We’ve created a space where people can shop consciously, knowing that every purchase uplifts a Canadian artisan or small business owner.”

As big-box and overseas retailers continue to dominate, Shop Makers offers a refreshing alternative. Whether you’re picking up a gift, treating yourself or simply browsing, you’ll find hundreds of handmade items that tell a story and make a difference.

Shop Makers originated in Vancouver, and the Orchard Park spot is its first in Kelowna and 10th in B.C. overall.

Support local. Shop Canadian. Visit Shop Makers today.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.