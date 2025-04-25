Okanagan Insulation Services assesses home needs, knows eligible upgrades

Photo: Contributed Okanagan Insulation Services has been helping clients for more than 50 years.

With a federal election coming on Monday and changes already underway to Canada’s carbon tax and energy-efficiency programs, home energy rebates could soon be on the chopping block.

That is why now would be a good time to act.

Service providers like Okanagan Insulation Services are already seeing signs of a shifting landscape. Popular programs such as the Canada Greener Homes Grant have already closed, and with the recent elimination of the federal consumer carbon tax, there’s speculation more rebate programs could soon follow. As political parties lay out diverging plans on energy and climate incentives, many local homeowners are asking whether now is the time to upgrade—or risk losing out.

Adding insulation to key areas such as attics, crawlspaces and unfinished basements remains one of the most cost-effective ways to reduce energy bills and improve year-round comfort. These upgrades are often eligible for rebates under both provincial and federal programs, but that could change depending on the election outcome.

Government-backed incentives have helped thousands of Canadians make their homes more efficient, but future funding is uncertain. For many, waiting could mean missing the opportunity to reduce energy costs with the support of public programs.

Okanagan Insulation Services has been serving homeowners and builders in the Okanagan for more than 50 years. A registered contractor with both CleanBC and FortisBC, the company tracks program changes so its customers don’t have to. Locally owned and operated, it takes pride in offering reliable, community-based service. Its experienced team assesses a home’s insulation needs, recommends eligible upgrades, carries out the work efficiently and helps clients maximize their return on investment.

For anyone considering an attic top-up, sealing a drafty crawl space or insulating a cold basement, now may be the best time to move forward.

Okanagan Insulation Services offers free consultations, which can be booked by visiting its website here or by calling 250-491-5818.

