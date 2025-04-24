Hillside Winery & Bistro in Naramata returns to serve up delicious local fare

Photo: Hillside Winery & Bistro The restaurant at Hillside Winery & Bistro will open on Wednesday.

Chef Evan Robertson never has to look far for the ingredients he uses to whip up delectable dishes at Naramata’s Hillside Winery & Bistro.

Whether that is getting produce or honey from nearby producers or foraging in the forest himself, freshness is part of what makes his plates explode with flavour.

Robertson will once again be pleasing palates when the restaurant at Hillside Winery & Bistro opens for the season on Wednesday (April 30).

“I have always believed that what grows together goes together,” Robertson says. “The same sun, soil and terroir that shape our wines also shape the incredible ingredients I get to work with. From vibrant produce, grown by Karla (Cox) across the street at Plot Twist Farms, to sustainably raised meats and fresh local honey from our neighbour, Tim (Bouwmeester) at Desert Flower Honey, everything we use in the kitchen is chosen to complement the wines grown and raised right here along the Naramata Bench.”

The bistro will serve a two-course lunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday until mid-October. Signature dishes, such as pork belly and scallops, are expertly designed to pair with standout wines like the Hillside Gewürztraminer. Robertson loves to forage for ingredients, including juniper, spruce tips, wild asparagus and wild blueberries, that make Hillside a hyper-local dining experience that reflects the unique character of the region.

Robertson is back for his fifth summer at Hillside, which is another reason why the bistro is a must visit for visitors and locals alike.

“The bonus is consistency,” director of food and beverage Lisa Henderson says. “We’ve had some beautiful dishes over the past five years. He’s really honed in on what Naramata has to offer and what the Okanagan has to offer.”

Diners can get sneak peek the spring menu when it is posted to the Hillside website this weekend. Table reservations can be made now.

For those who cannot wait until Wednesday but still want to pay a visit, Hillside’s tasting room is now open for the season, welcoming guests Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Reservations are not required, but they are appreciated. Two spring tasting options are available: the 30-minute portfolio tasting, which offers a broad look at Hillside’s foundational wines, and a seasonal offering that rotates throughout the year for $15 per person. Those wanting to dig deeper can partake in the $20 Terroir Tasting that explores the distinct soil and climate of Naramata Bench.

“Our winemaker, Kathy Malone, is very passionate about producing wines from Naramata grown grapes,” marketing manager Lauren Selfridge says. “This tasting focuses on our single vineyard collection series. It really kind of highlights those intricacies between the soil and the climate and the aspect of how it sees the sun and things like that. It is quite an amazing experience to be able to taste those side by side.”

More information about Hillside Winery & Bistro can be found on its website here.

Photo: Contributed There are many delectable options at Hillside Winery & Bistro.

