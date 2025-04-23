Jewelry, flower and apparel shops all add plenty of flair to downtown Kelowna

Contributed

There are three unique businesses in Kelowna’s Cultural District that have a shared commitment to quality, community and craft.

Morgan Woods, the founder of Mogano Jewelry & Accessories at 1306 Water St., began her entrepreneurial journey in early 2020. Launching first as an online shop, Mogano soon found its place in the community through pop-ups and farmers’ market appearances. Today, the business offers hypoallergenic jewelry designed for everyday wear.

"We have styles for anyone and everyone," Woods says. "Whether you’re looking for something simple to wear all the time, or you’re looking for a statement to wear on a night out, we are here for you.”

Jackie McLaughlin has created a vibrant floral design space at JAM Studio, which can be found at 110-1295 Cannery Ln. The business specializes in wedding and event floral arrangements, but also offers fresh grab-and-go bouquets and large-scale creative installations.

“The space is probably the first and only space I would like to be in,” McLaughlin says. “So it was kind of amazing that it popped up when it did. It sort of felt like divine timing.”

Finally, Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel, at 115-1295 Cannery Ln., represents more than just unique and representative clothing. The store’s mission goes well beyond fashion, creating a gathering place for the community.

“We have this space here to bring people in,” brand manager Chloe Banda says. “We host events that gather community, and that’s what’s really important to us at our core. We definitely see it as a place that people come not just to shop, but to hang out and gather as a community.

“They come shoot some hoops, sit on our patio and bring their kids by to play in the kitchen. So we love seeing people come by and come hang here.”

You can learn more about Mogano Jewelry & Accessories, JAM Studio and Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel by visiting its websites.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.