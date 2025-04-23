Annual Penticton Spring market returns this weekend

Photo: Contributed The Penticton Spring market returns this weekend.

Craft Culture’s spring market is returning to the Penticton Convention Centre this weekend.

The fourth annual market will feature more than 100 vendors April 26 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and 27 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) , offering the works of local artisans and makers, as well as showcasing unique offerings including pottery, handcrafted jewelry, gourmet foods, body care items, home decor and unique gifts.

“We have a fresh line up (of vendors, along with many old favourites,” says organizer Karalyn Lockhart of Craft Culture.

Photo: Contributed Make a day out of a trip to the market and a visit to Penticton.

Like its sister market that was recently held in Kelowna, the Penticton spring market has become a tradition many shoppers, who come from near and far to attend.

Lockhart said for visitors from other parts of the valley, it’s a great way road trip - enjoying the market and a visit to Penticton. In addition to the market, visitors can enjoy a variety of great local restaurants, patios and craft breweries nearby, making it easy to turn the market visit into a full day of fun.

This year, market organizers will give away a $1,000 gift card to one lucky draw participant and the first 50 attendees on Sunday morning will be given gift bags packed with items from market vendors. There will also be 30 vendor-donated door prizes.

“The market has become a first sign of spring for many people. Everyone looks forward to it and people are blown away by the quality and variety of what you can buy,” says Lockhart.

With current concerns about buying Canadian, the market is the perfect opportunity to shop local for quality-made, one-of-a-kind articles.

Admission to the market is $5 per person at the door and kids under the age of 15 will get in for free.

Also this year, Castanet is running a contest in conjunction with the market’s organizers, offering four tickets and a vendor prize package valued at more than $300 to the lucky winner.

The prize package includes a three-pack of hummus from BobAli Foods, a pair of sterling silver and freshwater pearl studs from Andrea Blais, an autographed memoir and personalized tote bag by Sarah Carrington, a curated artisan gift box from Artist K. Treber and hair accessories and a brass bracelet from Elysian Clothing. Enter here.