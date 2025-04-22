Kiwi Pharmacy & Wellness combines traditional services and wellness therapies

Photo: Contributed Pharmacy manager James Epp, left, and co-owner Chris Kemppainen

Just because you are in the second half of life does not mean you have to feel that way, too.

That is the philosophy that drove the creation of Kiwi Pharmacy & Wellness in Kelowna, a locally owned and operated boutique pharmacy that combines traditional prescription services with innovative, wellness-focused therapies. The mission is natural, anti-aging bioidentical hormone therapy—for both men and women—alongside regular pharmacy offerings.

“If you look at it from an aging perspective, you hear these stories of people going to their doctor—they’re 50 or 65 or whatever—and their doctor tells them, ‘Your hormone levels are normal for your age,’” Kiwi Pharmacy co-owner Chris Kemppainen says. “Why do you have to adhere to the normal aging process? Why couldn’t you live in your optimal state for your whole life?

Kiwi's in-house compounding team is led by Dakota Moreau, left, and Katie Richardson.

“If your hormones were at the same levels at 60 years old as they were when you were 30, all of a sudden you can find yourself able to lift weights, exercise and engage in life with renewed energy and vitality. You then begin to reduce your risk of developing the other diseases that our health-care system is based on. Age becomes just a number.”

Kemppainen is a certified master in hormone replacement therapy, and Kiwi Pharmacy & Wellness, which is located at 810 Clement Ave., compounds naturally focused products and medications on site to ensure maximum effectiveness and tailor needs to each individual.

Located in a bright, airy setting, Kiwi Pharmacy & Wellness is designed to be a positive and energetic space where clients feel encouraged to take charge of their health decisions. The welcoming environment complements the professional advice provided by pharmacy manager James Epp and his team, making it a preferred destination for those seeking a proactive approach to health and aging.

Kiwi’s collaborative approach includes working directly with medical and naturopathic doctors to guide prescribing and to facilitate access to therapies that might otherwise be inaccessible, like testosterone, which is a controlled substance.

“You can get your energy and your libido to where it was before, your muscle mass starts to increase, fat is reduced and your metabolism is optimized,” Kemppainen says, adding exercising and eating well is still essential to getting to where you want to get to. “Optimizing your muscle mass and body composition is what’s actually going to provide an anti-aging benefit. You’ll live longer.”

Women, meanwhile, tend to be more familiar with the benefits of hormone replacement therapy, but Kemppainen says at Kiwi it is “less about simply minimizing the transition into menopause and more about actually optimizing a patient’s life beyond the limitations of a traditional time frame.”

Kiwi also addresses overall well-being by focusing on skin care, weight loss and medical grade supplements. It offers Botox and other unique cosmetic treatments, reflecting its commitment to comprehensive wellness that includes mental health and self-esteem.

“From a wellness perspective, people feel a lot better about themselves being able to choose what kind of self-care is most meaningful to them,” Kemppainen says.

Beyond hormone support and cosmetic treatments, Kiwi offers all the services you’d expect from a full-service pharmacy: prescription medications, medication reviews, travel consultations and trusted guidance from knowledgeable pharmacists who take the time to listen.

“The atmosphere and energy here is unique,” Kemppainen says. “The welcoming and the encouragement to have people be autonomous over their own health care choices is a feeling that’s created here.”

Kiwi Pharmacy & Wellness is now accepting new clients. To learn more or book a consultation, visit kiwihealth.ca or stop by its Kelowna location.

