SkyFire Energy holding free information sessions in Kelowna and Penticton

Photo: Contributed SkyFire Energy is hosting two free information sessions about solar energy.

Okanagan residents have a chance to learn how solar energy can lower their utility bills and boost property values—all while helping the environment.

SkyFire Energy, which is Western Canada’s leading solar panel installation contractor, is hosting two free information sessions for anyone curious about switching to solar. The first session takes place in Penticton on Thursday (April 24) from 6-7 p.m. at Penticton Community Centre. The second will be held in Kelowna on Tuesday, May 6, from 6-7 p.m. at Kelowna Downtown Library.

SkyFire Energy is an employee-owned Certified B Corporation that specializes in sustainable solar solutions for both homes and businesses.

The best part about attending? Those who take part in the free information sessions will receive a complimentary site assessment valued at $350.

“We’re excited to bring two solar information sessions to Penticton and Kelowna because there’s so much interest—and just as many questions—about going solar in the Okanagan,” employee-owner Stacy Haakonson says. “These sessions are designed to give homeowners and business owners a clear, honest look at how solar works here, what it costs, what you can save, and what incentives are available.

“It’s also a great chance to bust some of the myths we hear all the time, like whether solar works in winter or if it makes sense in B.C.’s grid setup. It’s an hour that could change how you think about your energy future.”

Photo: Contributed Scan the QR codes to register.

The presentations will cover how solar power works, the financial incentives available, and how homeowners and business owners can access zero-interest financing to make the switch more affordable. Experts will also address those common myths and frequently asked questions about solar energy.

Haakonson says the information sessions will break down the actual costs and returns for both homeowners and business owners, allowing potential solar power users to see the black-and-white results.

Spring is the ideal time to get started on a solar-powered journey, because Okanagan residents can begin earning energy credits by this summer.

Space is limited, and registration is required to attend both events. You can sign up for the Penticton session here and the Kelowna event here.

More information about SkyFire Energy can be found on its website here.