Kamloops set to host National Aboriginal Hockey Championship

Photo: Contributed Danica Maynard with her family, her strongest supporters.

Kamloops is about to become the epicentre of Indigenous hockey talent as it proudly hosts the 2025 National Aboriginal Hockey Championship (NAHC) from May 4-11.

This prestigious event will bring together top Indigenous hockey players from across the country, showcasing elite competition while celebrating culture, community and reconciliation.

“I’m looking forward to bringing different cultures together and witnessing the camaraderie that hockey fosters,” NAHC committee chairman Duncan Olthuis says. “This tournament is more than just hockey—it’s an opportunity for young athletes to shine on a national stage while embracing their heritage.”

With games set to take place at the McArthur Sport and Event Centre, and the Sandman Centre, fans can expect to witness high-intensity matchups from some of the best young Indigenous hockey players in Canada. Admission is free, making this an accessible and exciting event for all. The tournament is expected to generate an economic impact of over $1.5 million for the city.

Among the rising stars to watch is Danica Maynard, a standout defenceman who will be competing in her third NAHC. Maynard, who has already made waves on the international stage by representing Team Canada at the U18 level, is eager to return to the tournament.

“What excites me most is playing at such a high-level event alongside my friends and inspiring the younger generation,” Maynard says. “This tournament isn’t just about hockey—it’s about Indigenous athletes coming together to celebrate our talent and culture.”

Maynard’s hockey journey is one of dedication and perseverance. From stepping onto the ice at just 18 months old to earning a spot on Team Canada and winning gold in Finland, she has proven herself to be an elite athlete. Her passion for the game, combined with the strong support from her Métis heritage and community, has been a driving force behind her success. “There’s so much potential for Indigenous athletes,” she says. “This tournament helps show that there are no limits—we can achieve anything.”

Photo: Contributed Maynard in Finland, celebrating gold with Team Canada.

Beyond the games, the NAHC will offer a rich cultural experience for both players and spectators. Each evening, the arena will host cultural events, providing opportunities to learn about the traditions of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation through workshops, performances and interactive exhibits. The opening ceremonies will be a particularly special occasion, blending Indigenous traditions with the excitement of elite competition.

“It’s not just about the competition—it’s about celebrating culture,” Olthuis says. “We want to create an unforgettable experience that players and fans will carry with them long after the tournament is over.”

Photo: Athletes Image Sports Photography Fun was had at the 2024 NAHC.

The event has received overwhelming support from local organizations and businesses. “Kamloops is a sports city, and the response from sponsors has been incredible,” Olthuis noted. “The community understands the importance of this event in fostering reconciliation and providing opportunities for Indigenous youth.”

Hosting the NAHC is a significant milestone for Kamloops, marking the first time the city has welcomed the tournament. “It’s the third time the event has been held in British Columbia, but Kamloops is ready to showcase why we’re Canada’s Tournament Capital,” Olthuis says. “This event will leave a lasting legacy—not just in the sporting community, but in strengthening ties between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in the region.”

The tournament’s impact extends beyond the rink. Organizers are actively seeking volunteers to help make the event a success, offering locals a chance to be part of something truly special. "We’re calling on the community to come together, whether through volunteering, attending games or supporting the athletes in any way they can,” Olthuis says.

Photo: Athletes Image Sports Photography A ceremonial faceoff at the 2024 NAHC.

In addition, fans will have the opportunity to take part in a province-wide 50/50 raffle, with proceeds supporting Indigenous youth programs and future sports initiatives. “This is a chance for everyone to contribute, whether they can attend in person or not,” Olthuis says.

The NAHC is stewarded by the Aboriginal Sport Circle, the national governing body for Indigenous sport in Canada. Through their leadership, the tournament continues to provide a platform for Indigenous athletes to excel while promoting the importance of sport, culture and community.

For players like Maynard, the NAHC is all about inspiring the next generation of players. “I want young Indigenous players to know that they can reach the highest levels of the sport,” she says. When asked for what advice she has to first time NAHC competitors, she says: “Work hard, believe in yourself, and never forget to have fun. These are the moments you’ll cherish forever.”

As Kamloops prepares to welcome teams, families and fans from across the country, excitement continues to build. “We want to pack the Sandman Centre for the medal games,” Olthuis says. “It’s free, it’s incredible hockey, and it’s a chance to support these talented athletes.”

For full tournament details, schedules and more information, visit nahc2025.com.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.