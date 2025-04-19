Dirty Laundry Winery restaurant and patio now open near Summerland

Contributed

If anyone asks if you have any plans coming up, tell them you’re doing the Dirty Laundry.

That way it will not be a lie when you end up sitting on the sun-soaked patio of Summerland’s Dirty Laundry Winery, which is celebrating spring with the return of its popular patio and restaurant—both of which are open for the season.

While the wine shop has remained open year-round, visitors can now enjoy tastings of award-winning wines, local craft beer and meals on the gorgeous patio daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Red Iron Grille, open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., offers returning favourites like forno oven pizzas and BBQ, along with a fresh slate of seasonal offerings.

“We are excited to welcome our patio regulars and new faces to the winery this summer and look forward to an action-packed summer,” Dirty Laundry wine shop and restaurant manager Kristen Thurlin says. “Our menu offers something for everyone—a brand new line up of locally crafted beers and ciders as well as returning fan favourites plus fun espresso drinks, new merchandise and of course those misters cooling down our patio when the temperatures start to climb.”

Leading the charge in the kitchen this year is chef Tim Wheeldon, who brings decades of culinary experience and a love for bold, local ingredients to the winery’s menu. Wheeldon, who was raised in the Kootenays and trained at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology and Culinary Institute of Canada, has spent his career developing his skills in sourcing and preparing regional delicacies. His new menu additions include fresh salads, deli sandwiches and a signature brisket sandwich.

The restaurant offers a diverse lineup of Italian-style forno pizzas, with options for meat lovers, vegetarians and spice seekers. Highlights include the hearty Red Iron Special loaded with meats and the Veggy Vixen packed with pesto and Mediterranean veggies. The BBQ menu is just as mouth-watering, featuring house-crafted meats smoked with locally sourced Canadian maple and cherry wood. Featuring Alberta beef brisket, pork shoulder and chicken thighs, each dish is carefully prepared to maximize flavour.

Photo: Contributed The patio at Dirty Laundry Winery offers stunning views.

Guests are encouraged to sip, savour and socialize as they take in the vineyard views. Wine club members can reserve patio tables, with exclusive early access to new dishes and guaranteed seating throughout the summer. For those not yet part of the wine club, now is the perfect time to join.

Dirty Laundry Winery is rolling out a full slate of summer events designed to pair great wine with memorable evenings on their scenic patio. Among the highlights is the return of Wine & Brine Lobster Nights, where guests can enjoy fresh Maritime lobster dinners on July 24, Aug. 7 and Aug. 28. Each ticket includes a full meal but excludes beverages, and advance purchase is required.

The summer also features Sangria Sundays from June 29 to Aug. 31, offering complimentary live music and Dirty Laundry’s signature sangrias every Sunday evening. Wine club members can enjoy exclusive access to Wine Club Wednesdays on July 16 and Aug. 13, which include music, wine, pizza and prizes.

Finally, the popular Blues & BBQ night returns on July 31, featuring smoked ribs and chicken alongside live blues music by Penticton’s own Gerry and the Blueshounds. With limited availability and high demand, guests are encouraged to secure their tickets early for these signature summer experiences. Tickets for all events will be available through the Dirty Laundry website on May 15.

So wait no longer. It is time to do the Dirty Laundry.

For more information, visit its website here.

