Kelowna Christian School offers enriching experience for students

Photo: Kelowna Christian School The KCS grad class of 2023.

Could Christian education be right for your family?

Many families assume that public school is the natural model for their child’s education, simply because it’s the most familiar. But when they pause to explore the options, they often discover that Christian education offers something more—an environment where academic excellence and spiritual growth go hand in hand from the very beginning.

Scott Campbell, who is head of school at Kelowna Christian School, wants families to know they have more options than they might think, especially for Christian families.

“Our mission statement of creating disciples who follow Christ and serve Him and others is distinctive in the community,” Campbell says. “Our distinctiveness is a Christian biblical worldview; it shapes everything we do—from how we teach, to how we coach teams, to the opportunities we offer families. Each of these is a vehicle to carry out our mission of supporting families in faith and learning.”

Photo: Kelowna Christian School Faith, education and extracurricular activities are key at KCS.

Although it is a well-established school with a history of excellence serving nearly 900 students from preschool to Grade 12 across three campuses, Campbell believes the educational institution might still be Kelowna’s best-kept secret. He is encouraging Kelowna parents and caregivers to investigate what a KCS education is all about.

“If you’re a Christian family who wonders about the values your child is being taught, who wants your child to be known not only as an academic but as a real person who’s profoundly shaped by the school environment they attend daily, and if you want them to know that their identity comes from a loving God who created them and has a fantastic plan for their life—that is what we offer. That is the hedgehog concept of our school,” Campbell says. “What you experience daily in school forms your interpretation of the world and yourself.”

To that end, each of the three campuses at KCS has a distinct culture. Elementary students are taught to put God first and others second—an idea the school calls “Me third.” Middle school culture revolves around a concept called “Strive,” in which students are called to strive for the things that bring peace and build each other up (Romans 14:19). The high school campus focuses on service and engagement with the world, reflecting God’s character through their actions.

Photo: Kelowna Christian School Athletics and travel are also part of the KCS experience.

KCS students are not part of a system, but part of a community, exemplified by a family’s statement that their kids were “instantly embraced by the other students as well as the teachers,” while another added KCS teachers “not only support our kids academically, but walk alongside them as mentors, spiritual leaders and often as friends. It is a gift that we do not take for granted.”

Another parent, with children at two different campuses, says the school works diligently to make a space for every child, whether it’s a club, a sport, a play or band: “It’s not just that they’re available, because every school has activities, but it’s very intentional to try to connect with every student so that they can also be known by their peers and get to know other kids and have friends.”

Families interested in learning more about KCS, which is also looking to offer bus transportation to and from West Kelowna next year, are encouraged to book an individual school tour and conversation.

“We seek to partner with a family that is looking to grow their child spiritually, academically and socially,” Campbell says.

To find out if Kelowna Christian School is right for your family, the school is currently enrolling students for the 2025-26 school year. Visit its website here and have a conversation with Cyndy Loewen, the school’s admissions co-ordinator, to set up a tour to see the school in action.

Photo: Kelowna Christian School Christian education could be ideal for your family.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.