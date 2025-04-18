From wine and golf to fruit and outdoor adventure, springtime in Osoyoos rules

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Spring is always better in Osoyoos.

The temperature is a little warmer than it is in the rest of the Okanagan, the blooms come out a little earlier, and there are fewer people in line at your favourite spots.

With its sun-kissed skies, blossoming orchards and world-class wineries, this desert gem is quickly becoming a must-visit spring destination for outdoor enthusiasts, wine lovers and anyone looking for a relaxing escape.

Here is everything you ever needed to know about visiting Osoyoos in the spring:

Sunshine, blossoms and outdoor bliss

Osoyoos is famous for its warm, dry weather—and spring is no exception. Average daytime highs range from 18 C in April to 26 C by June, making it ideal for hiking, mountain biking and lakeside strolls. Visitors can explore scenic trails like Mount Kobau or the International Hike and Bike Trail, or even take a guided horseback ride through the desert terrain.

Spring also marks the start of the blossom season. Apricot, cherry, peach and apple trees burst to life with pastel petals across the valleys—a dream for photographers, cyclists and road-trippers alike. It’s a living canvas that changes by the week and never fails to impress.

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

A golfer’s paradise

If you’re itching to dust off the clubs, Osoyoos’ golf season kicks off early. Two premier courses, Osoyoos Golf Club and Sonora Dunes Golf Course, are both located within minutes of downtown and offer striking views of vineyards, orchards and lakefront landscapes.

Nearby Oliver offers additional, top-notch courses, making the area perfect for a golf getaway weekend. And after a round, there’s no better way to unwind than with a glass of local wine or craft brew.

Get your tee time here.

Sip, savour and celebrate

Spring is a sweet spot for wine lovers. Dozens of surrounding wineries open their tasting rooms for the season, often with new releases from the previous harvest. With smaller crowds and the backdrop of blooming hillsides, guests enjoy a more relaxed and intimate tasting experience.

Learn everything about wine tours here.

So much fun to be had

Osoyoos also delivers a vibrant lineup of spring events. Osoyoos Farmers’ Market returns to Town Hall Square every Saturday starting May 3 and runs until Oct. 11, featuring operating hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All products are made and grown locally, including a variety of artisan crafts, local fruit and vegetables, baked goods, and wine, cider, beer and spirits.

Nature lovers won’t want to miss the Meadowlark Nature Festival May 15-19, which celebrates the region’s rich ecology through interactive experiences.

For something truly unique, the Half-Corked Marathon, from May 30 to June 1, is one of the South Okanagan’s most anticipated events—part race, part wine-tasting adventure and all fun.

And for the kids (or the young at heart), Rattlesnake Canyon amusement park is ready to entertain with mini-golf, go-karts and more every Saturday and Sunday until May long weekend.

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

Warm lake, cool adventures

Osoyoos Lake, Canada’s warmest lake, is the crown jewel of the region, and spring is a great time to enjoy it without the summer crowds. Paddleboarding, kayaking or simply soaking up the peaceful shoreline views are all on the menu.

You can also visit the Osoyoos Desert Centre or the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre to dive into the region’s rich ecology and Indigenous heritage. Bird watchers will be thrilled to spot ospreys, eagles and California quails among more than 145 recorded species.

A fruit bonanza

You can’t swing a paddleboard in Osoyoos without hitting a fruit stand, which is good news considering Canada’s first fruit grows in the South Okanagan town each year.

Stop by one of the many fruit stands to get your hands on mouth-watering offerings like apples, pears, plums, apricots, squash, greens and, of course, cherries—depending on the time of year.

All fruit stand information can be found here.

Travel deals and getaway packages

Spring is also a great time to save. As a shoulder season, accommodations, wineries, and attractions often offer discounted packages and rates, giving visitors more value for their vacation dollars.

More information about deals and packages can be found here.

Plan your spring escape today by visiting the Destination Osoyoos website here.

Photo: Destination Osoyoos

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.