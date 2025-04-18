Early bird deadline coming quickly for Kamloops Y Dream Home and 50/50 Lottery

Photo: Tyler Meade

There is an absolutely gorgeous new home located at 3562 Sage Dr. in the Westsyde neighbourhood of Kamloops.

With the simple purchase of a ticket, it could soon be yours.

The 2025 Kamloops Y Dream Home and 50/50 Lottery is now underway, offering the chance to win an architecturally stunning, energy-efficient home in one of Kamloops’ most sought-after neighbourhoods—not to mention a boatload of other fantastic prizes. The best part is all ticket purchases will support critical YMCA programs in the region.

The winning will begin right away with two amazing early bird prizes, which is why it is critical to secure your tickets now. The first early bird prize deadline is coming up on Tuesday, May 6, and the winner will take home a 2025 Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pup travel trailer. The bunkhouse model offers sleeping space for up to five thanks to a queen bed, twin bunks and a convertible dinette. It is valued at $46,361.

The second early bird prize is a 2025 Polaris RZR Trail S side-by-side. It features compact, 60-inch width and is designed to navigate tight terrain with ease. It also boasts an ergonomic cockpit with an optimized steering wheel position, supportive bucket seats and full doors for enhanced rider comfort. Valued at $32,220, this early bird prize package has a deadline of June 3.

Photo: forestriverinc.com The 2025 Forest River Cherokee Wolf Pup travel trailer offers plenty of space.

As for the dream home, which was built in partnership with the Central Interior chapter of Canadian Home Builders’ Association Central Interior and with students from Thompson Rivers University, it was designed with sustainability and style in mind. With sleek lines, stone and wood detailing, and an abundance of natural light, the dream home is beautiful and built to B.C.’s Step Code 4 standard and is net zero ready. The home features airtight construction, insulated concrete form foundation, high-performance heating and cooling, and expansive windows positioned for maximum efficiency and comfort.

It also offers a spacious layout with vaulted ceilings, a cozy gas fireplace and three modern bathrooms. A chef-style kitchen with a gas range and custom cabinetry anchors the main living area, while the 950-square-foot basement includes a bedroom and full bathroom, which makes it ideal for guests or family members.

You can even see the Dream Home in person before you buy, as there will be an open house every Saturday and Sunday until June 15. Anyone can visit the home between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Additional prizes range from luxury vacations and outdoor adventure packages to Save-On-Foods and Aberdeen Mall gift cards, a 2025 Chevy Trailblazer, e-bikes, a private chef experience with an in-house concert, a 1.5 carat diamond pendant and so much more.

Tickets for the 2025 Kamloops Y Dream Home Lottery are $100 for one or five for $400. For the 50/50 draw, whose pot has already hit a whopping $315,000, options include three tickets for $25, eight for $50 or 20 for $100.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Y Dream Home website here.

