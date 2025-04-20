Triple Crown Raffle offers sweet fishing trip, ATV or cash to lucky winner

Photo: Hunters for BC

Are you ready for the fishing adventure of a lifetime? What about a brand new ATV or $10,000 in cold, hard cash? The Triple Crown Raffle offers an unparalleled opportunity to win one of three incredible prizes:

1. World-class fishing trip at the Queen Charlotte Lodge on Haida Gwaii

Escape to the legendary Queen Charlotte Lodge in Haida Gwaii for an unforgettable, three-day fishing getaway for two. Your adventure begins with a seamless round-trip journey from Vancouver, taking you to the pristine waters of the Pacific, where the fish are biting and the scenery is second to none. Whether you’re a seasoned angler or a first-time fisherman, this trip promises thrills, relaxation and the catch of a lifetime. The all-inclusive experience is valued at more than $12,000.

Photo: Hunters for BC

2. 2024 Suzuki King Quad package

For those who prefer land adventures, the Triple Crown Raffle offers a 2024 Suzuki KingQuad 500XP, a leading ATV built to conquer rugged terrain with ease. The KingQuad 500XP, with power steering, boasts bold styling and performance that stands out in the world of sports-utility quads. Valued at approximately $14,500, this ATV promises to elevate the outdoor experience for its new owner.

3. $10,000 cash

Who doesn’t love cash? Spend it, save it. The choice is yours.

Win early bird prizes

But wait! There are more chances to win. Hunters for BC has added several cash prizes as freebies to increase your chances of winning a prize.

Early Bird 1

Enter before May 21 for a chance to win our first early bird prize draw your choice of:

• $5,000 travel gift certificate from Emerald Travel (valid for one year from draw date)

• $3,000 cash

Early Bird 2

Enter before July 23 for a chance to win the second early bird prize of $2,500 cash.

Don’t forget your 50/50 ticket

Hunters for BC is running a 50/50 raffle alongside this raffle. Make sure to purchase your 50/50 tickets for even more chances to win. Current sales have topped $3,000, and the figure is climbing every day.

50/50 tickets are:

• 3 for $20

• 10 for $50

• 25 for $100

Support conservation and win big

The Triple Crown Raffle, hosted by Hunters for BC, is an initiative that raises funds to support wildlife and conservation efforts in B.C. Proceeds from your ticket purchase go to support the Pennask Habitat Enhancement Project, Eneas Mule Deer Mortality Study and Chronic Wasting Disease Education Program.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast passionate about adventure, this is your chance to claim the ultimate prize package while supporting conservation efforts in B.C.

How to enter

Tickets for the Triple Crown Rafle are available now, but hurry—only a limited number are being sold. The more tickets you buy, the better your chances of winning this extraordinary experience.

Raffle tickets are:

• 1 for $20

• 3 for $50

• 10 for $100

• 30 for $200

The deadline is midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 17, so don’t wait—secure your entry today for your chance to embark on the hunt of a lifetime.

Get your tickets now

Visit Hunters for BC to learn more and purchase your tickets. Don’t miss this chance to take part in B.C.’s most exciting outdoor raffle and contribute to vital conservation efforts.

Support conservation. Win awesome prizes. Enter the Triple Crown Raffle today.

Photo: Hunters for BC

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.