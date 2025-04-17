You will find three businesses in one when you stop in for coffee at Pulp Fiction

Contributed

Each week Downtown Discoveries will shine the spotlight on a handful of unique, local businesses that help make downtown Kelowna a vibrant and exceptional destination. From quaint boutiques and gourmet eateries to essential services and exciting activities, readers will discover the passion and creativity behind the small business owners who bring the community to life. Downtown Discoveries, supported by Downtown Kelowna Association, provides locals and visitors alike with the inspiration to explore all that downtown Kelowna has to offer.

Many people know Pulp Fiction Coffee House as a go-to spot for a cozy cup of coffee at the corner of Lawrence Street and Pandosy Avenue in downtown Kelowna, but few realize it’s also home to a fascinating mix of vintage treasures and literary gems.

For the past 14 years, Pulp Fiction has served as the umbrella for not just the café itself, but also Britannia Antiques and Robbie Rare Books. The 3,600-square-foot space is a haven for lovers of nostalgia, design and discovery.

“We have pieces anywhere from the 1700s up to the early 1900s,” says owner Max Sloan, who has curated one of the most eclectic and well-preserved collections of Victorian and Georgian antiques in the region. “Most of them are English or old American.”

Step inside and you’ll find yourself wandering through a labyrinth of themed rooms filled with clocks, bronze sculptures, rare books and walls lined with unique art. From copper bookends to edgy mid-century visuals, the store is a feast for the senses.

“I have one of the biggest collections of bookends in North America and tons of books,” he adds. “We're antiquarian, so our stuff is pre-1960. I’m an image guy. I love the look of the 40s and 50s … the edgy stuff.”

While the space is full of interesting books and antiques, Sloan is most proud of the people who make coming to work so enjoyable for him.

“As I get older, I like to surround myself with young, smart people, and I love my baristas and my staff,” Sloan says. “Everybody is upbeat. You walk in every day, and the aroma of old books and coffee combined, it’s a really, really nice vibe.”

More information about Pulp Fiction, Britannia Antiques and Robbie Rare Books can be found on their website here.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.